ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck Police arrest James Vann

By Daniel Burbank
KFYR-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - James Vann, the man wanted by Bismarck Police for attempted murder and terrorizing, was taken into custody without incident Sunday...

www.kfyrtv.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KX News

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Mandan

UPDATE: 7/17, 8:28 P.M. – Bismarck Police say around 7:35 this evening, officers arrested James Vann without incident in the 3200 Block of Twin City Drive in Mandan. Bismarck Police Department and US Marshals, along with the assistance of Mandan Police and the North Dakota Highway Patrol, found Vann at a residence in Mandan.    Vann […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Pet cat dies in Bismarck home fire Tuesday night

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Fire Department responded to a home fire Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to a single family home on the 900 block of Parkview Drive to find the home had heavy fire on the back side of the house. Six department vehicles and 18 firefighters...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck man accused of pointing gun at minors over music pleads not guilty

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man whom police say pointed a gun at three minors during a confrontation has pleaded not guilty. Multiple witnesses told police in June that 44-year-old Joshua Bearsheart-Allen had been agitated by music playing at night in an apartment parking lot. They say he pointed a gun at three juveniles.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Mandan, ND
State
North Dakota State
Mandan, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Bismarck, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck police vying to get body cameras in next few years

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not all police officers in North Dakota have body cameras, but many departments across the state are hoping to change that. Last year, the Morton County Sheriff’s Department received a set of cameras. This year, Bismarck police are taking steps to get a set of their own.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Menoken man faces felony charges after police say he pointed loaded gun at three teens

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Menoken man faces felony charges after police say he pointed a loaded gun at three teens during an argument. Burleigh County Deputies responded to a 911 hang up call early Tuesday morning. They say teenage witnesses at the scene said 19-year-old Jayden Voigt had threatened to kill them and pointed a loaded gun at them after Voigt had asked them to have sex with him.
Boston 25 News WFXT

North Dakota man accused of using yo-yo string to attack woman receives probation

BISMARCK, N.D. — A North Dakota man accused of attacking a woman with a modified yo-yo string received two years of probation, court records show. Derek Dillman, 32, of Bismarck, was sentenced on lesser felony charges, The Bismarck Tribune reported. In a plea deal, Dillman pleaded guilty to felony charges of aggravated assault, terrorizing and fleeing police, and misdemeanor counts of driving under suspension and attempting to give false information to police, the newspaper reported.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Fire damages Bismarck home, displacing the family

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fire Tuesday night heavily damaged a Bismarck home on the 900 block of Parkview Drive. According to the Bismarck Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene around 7:00 p.m. to find a large blaze at the back side of the house and a live downed power line in the yard. After […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Bismarck Police#Twin City Drive#U S Marshals#Mandan Police#State
KFYR-TV

Free workshops in Bismarck for those impacted by cancer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - CHI St. Alexius Health is providing free cancer survivorship workshops. Those who have been touched by cancer are welcome to attend the group. The sessions are held once or twice a month. The subjects range from learning skin care tips for dry and irritated skin to learning about different headwear, such as wigs and extensions, to yoga.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

ND leaders weigh consequences of deleted AG’s emails

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s longtime executive assistant Liz Brocker resigned Friday after records showed she requested Stenehjem’s email account deleted a day after he died in late January. According to documents obtained by the Associated Press on Monday, Stenehjem’s assistant asked for his...
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KFYR-TV

Ukrainians to join family members in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has already welcomed Ukrainian families displaced by the war with Russia, and more are coming. Bismarck Global Neighbors is helping these families with all the paperwork and getting settled with their host families. They are currently working with 20 families, most of whom have relatives close to Bismarck and Dickinson.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Beware: Bismarck SCUM ( Scam ) Strikes Again

This post I read this afternoon brought back a flood of memories from last year. The sad truth of reality these days is that there are so many people trying to use social media as a way of scamming those that are trustworthy. I had my mind all set on a PS5 that I saw online last September, quickly jumped at it, and after spending $600 never heard anything back again. People pretend to be someone they are not and seize the opportunity to trick others with false accounts and "Fake promises" - like for instance North Dakota State Fair concert tickets.
BISMARCK, ND
roundupweb.com

"Dakota Day Trips, The Road To Rural Wonders," Highlights Little Known Treasures

Cliff Naylor, famous for his "Off The Beaten Path" stories on KFYR TV, has published his third book featuring rural treasures in North Dakota, eastern Montana and northern South Dakota. "These are 50 new places, all well worth a trip to," Naylor said. Because it is self-published rather than through the North Dakota Tourism, Naylor was able to include eastern Montana places like the unique little town of Westby, the remarkable Fairview Lift Bridge, and the Dirty Shame Show, Scobey. Although readers cannot visit, he also writes about the Dinosaur Cowboy, Clayton Phipps, who is a rancher with thousands of dinosaur bones on his property. He digs them up and sells them and has one remarkable piece, Dueling Dinosaurs, a couple of complete skeletons engaged in mortal combat, at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

Free Narcan training classes offered in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is hosting free Narcan training sessions for the public. Narcan is the only FDA-approved nasal form of emergency treatment for known or suspected opioid overdose. This small box contains something that could be the difference between life and death — a dose of...
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

Bill Barth Ford In Mandan, North Dakota Has Been Sold

Bill Barth Ford in Mandan, North Dakota, located at 3205 Memorial Highway has reportedly bought out. Bill Barth Ford has been a staple on the strip in Mandan for many years. They were Norby Rath on Main in Mandan for a long time until Bill Barth bought them and moved them to the current location on Memorial Highway in 1991.
MANDAN, ND
wdayradionow.com

Bismarck woman accused of hiding drugs and money in fake Bible

(Bismarck, ND) -- A Bismarck woman is in custody after authorities say they seized drugs, guns and cash were seized at her apartment. Officials with the Bismarck Police Department say they searched 30-year-old Chelsea Taken Alive's apartment and found a collection of more than 1,500 fentanlyl pills, two handguns and more than $2,400 in cash. The items were found in hidden within a safe, a fake bible, fake energy drink and lubricating spray cans, according to the affidavit.
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

North Dakota’s Top 11 Favorite Lakes According To Our Fans

As we approach another near 100-degree day in Bismarck Mandan all I can think of is the lake. How I wish I had my toes in the water and my butt in the sand. There is something so therapeutic about being near water. There's a reason why people pay big bucks for a little slice of heaven on a piece of shoreline somewhere.
SuperTalk 1270

Floating Gas Prices From Bismarck To Minot

We all pulled our hair out when the gas prices kept rising and rising. Seemed like just yesterday when there was literally panic at the pumps. We went through a frustrating time watching the price of gas creep past $4.00 a gallon, and then like fingernails slowly dragging down a chalkboard, the pain became much worse as the possibility of forking over $5 a gallon loomed. Are better days ahead?
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy