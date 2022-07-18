ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

Family of two-year-old with leukemia seeks help from blood donors

By WLOX Staff
WLOX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A two-year-old Coast girl is fighting every day with her rare blood cancer and needs your help. Amora Swanier overcame being born prematurely at four pound and is now jumping a new...

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Church voices concerns over library books about gender

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A local church is voicing concerns over some of the books at the Margaret S. Sherry Memorial Library in Biloxi. Members of the Covenant of Peace Church brought their concerns to city council members. They claim some books about gender are targeting children. The director of...
BILOXI, MS
bslshoofly.com

Shelter Crisis in Hancock County

Local shelters are beyond capacity and working with few resources. Learn how you can help through volunteering, donating or adopting. How can you say “no” to this face?. MISSY, a five-month-old Cur/Pittie mix, was dumped at our shelter after hours with absolutely no regard for her safety or well-being. If you are familiar with Texas Flat Road, you may know that we are located on a busy highway traveled daily by 18-wheelers. Missy definitely had a guardian angel watching over her. She is shy and gentle and seems way too serious for her tender age. But she is very playful, friendly, and loving with her kennel mate, another pup around her age. She seeks out affection and wants nothing more than to curl up in our volunteers' laps and soak up all the love she can.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Saint Louis, MS
Society
Local
Mississippi Health
City
Bay Saint Louis, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
WLOX

Children of fallen service members recognized in Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The children of fallen service members are called Gold Star Children, and they’re now being recognized in Mississippi. That recognition brings relief and is helping heal years of pain. On Thursday, Diane Moore was joined by fellow Gold Star Children at Jones Park in Gulfport....
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Keesler Federal provides backpacks, school supplies to kindergarteners

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Federal Credit Union is working to ease the strain on thousands of families across the coast as the new school year approaches. The financial group provided about 6,800 boxes of bookbags and school supplies for kindergarteners on Wednesday. 16 school districts from Hancock, Harrison, Jackson,...
BILOXI, MS
L'Observateur

Four Orleans Parish Residents and One Jefferson Parish Resident Indicted for Violations of the Federal Controlled Substances and Gun Control Acts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JOHN GUILLORY III, a/k/a “Tunie,” age 51, JOHN PETRIE, age 38, DEVIN JOHNSON, age 36, and SHAWN MAJOR, JR., a/k/a “G-Shawn,” age 22, residents of Orleans Parish, Louisiana, and LARRY MOSES, age 37, a resident of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana were charged on July 14, 2022, in a fourteen-count indictment by a federal grand jury. Charges include conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, crack, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana; distribution of fentanyl and crack; possession with intent to distribute crack, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and marijuana; felon in possession of firearms; and a person convicted of domestic violence in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leukemia#Blood Cancer#Blood Donors#Missionary#Charity#A L L#Baptist Church#Wlox
WLOX

Diamondhead names Jon McCraw new city manager

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Diamondhead’s new city manager is a familiar face to the Hancock County community. Jon McCraw previously served as the city’s comptroller and has been working as the interim city manager since Michael Reso resigned from the position last month. City council members voted to...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
WLOX

Renovation underway at historic Ocean Springs hotel

Keesler Federal Credit Union is working to ease the strain on thousands of families across the coast as the new school year approaches. After nearly a month of being open, it's now closed tonight from 10pm to 5am following a malfunction. Gulfport teachers prepare for second term of year-round school.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
WLOX

DEVELOPING: Police investigating shooting in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - At around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, police responded to reports of gunfire at Timber Grove Apartment Homes in D’Iberville. D’Iberville police and deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. This is a developing story and details are...
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WLOX

A variety of viruses are circulating on the Gulf Coast this summer

After nearly a month of being open, it's now closed tonight from 10pm to 5am following a malfunction. Keesler Federal Credit Union is working to ease the strain on thousands of families across the coast as the new school year approaches. Gulfport teachers prepare for second term of year-round school.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport teachers prepare for second term of year-round school

Keesler Federal Credit Union is working to ease the strain on thousands of families across the coast as the new school year approaches. After nearly a month of being open, it's now closed tonight from 10pm to 5am following a malfunction. Renovation underway at historic Ocean Springs hotel. Updated: 5...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs closes on Front Beach property for new events center

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs is one step closer to having a $13 million development come to life on Front Beach. Monday, the city closed the deal to buy the old Fayard property for $1.3 million. Mayor Kenny Holloway said the city and the county split the cost of the purchase, and that none of the city’s $2.78 million GOMESA funding was used for the purchase.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy