Clay County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Greene by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. * WHERE...Phillips, Cross, Poinsett, Greene, Lee AR, St. Francis, Clay and Craighead Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

July 19: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. The heat is returning with a vengeance. First, it’s the humidity before the air temperature spikes this weekend. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s today. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are...
JONESBORO, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Two-Vehicle Crash Ends with Injury

Myrtle, MO. – A two-vehicle accident has happened just South of Myrtle, which has injured one of the drivers. The Oregon County crash happened on Highway BB, half a mile south from Myrtle. The accident occurred as a 2021 Mac Truck driven by Bryan Loyd, 49 of Ozark, MO,...
MYRTLE, MO
Kait 8

Cooling centers open in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two cooling centers have opened in Jonesboro for those looking to beat the heat. The Salvation Army of Jonesboro, 800 Cate Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays. Captain Charles Smith said the center will remain open while the temperatures remain extreme. The...
JONESBORO, AR
neareport.com

Several Craighead County thefts involve vehicles

Three separate cases of theft reported to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office on Monday all involved theft of items belonging on the roadway. The first reported theft was of a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the 1400-block of Craighead County Road 712. The theft was believed to have happened between July 15 and July 18, when it was reported.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Citizens petition to allow chickens in Cherokee Village

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas community is asking its leaders to allow chickens inside the city limits. Citizens in Cherokee Village have started a petition, earning close to 1,000 signatures. Owning chickens, or any farm animal, within city limits of Cherokee Village is against the law, breaking...
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR
Kait 8

A Greene County church distributed over 2500 pounds of food

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Paragould church gave out 51 boxes of food. Inflation is taking a severe toll on many Americans across the country, causing a lot of food insecurity. On July 16, Brown’s Chapel Baptist Church in Paragould stepped in to help those in their community faced with food insecurity.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
kasu.org

Region mourns the loss of two Northeast Arkansas police officers

Two communities are in mourning after two Northeast Arkansas police officers passed away over the weekend. Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller told content partners KAIT on July 15 that Piggott Police Officer Cody Carter died in "a tragic incident". Then, on July 19 the Jonesboro Police Department posted on Facebook...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Sea of Blue escorts fallen officer home to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A procession of police cars, their sirens on and blue lights flashing, escorted a police officer’s body Monday to a Jonesboro funeral home. Jonesboro police officers escorted a hearse carrying the body of Patrolman Vincent Parks from Little Rock to Emerson’s Funeral Home. Parks...
JONESBORO, AR
Villager Journal

Man arrested after attempting to firebomb local sheriff’s residence

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department has requested the Arkansas State Police investigate a series of events that occurred early on July 11 that began when a Biggers community resident attempted to firebomb the local sheriff’s residence. Sheriff Kevin Bell was alerted about 1:30 a.m. that Bryan Rogers, 40,...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
neareport.com

Nine firearms reported stolen during weekend in Jonesboro

Several gun thefts have been reported recently in Jonesboro, ranging from vehicle break-ins to residential burglaries. A report taken on Saturday indicates that around 4 to 5 AM at the 1600-block of West Oak Avenue, a vehicle was broken into and a Springfield 1911 .45 handgun stolen, along with other items. Another vehicle theft was reported in the 1700-block of West Oak Avenue during the same time frame, suggesting the suspect or suspects may have hit multiple vehicles in a row.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

“The Friendly City” sees business boom amid growth

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Over the past couple of months, people in Paragould have noticed many grand openings as the city has dealt with a surge in population growth. With Greene County having one of the highest median incomes in the area, Allison Hestand, CEO of the Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce, said it was time for businesses to catch up.
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Blytheville mayor to end career after 45 years of public service

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The mayor of Blytheville will call an end to his more than four decades of public service. Mayor James Sanders told the city council and residents in a news release he would not seek re-election this year. Sanders has been mayor of the Mississippi County town...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Popular Northeast Arkansas bar reopens after two years

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A bar that has grown with generations of people in Northeast Arkansas is back open, with the same memories and food Arkansans remember. As soon as the door opens, the jukebox is playing and grease is sizzling in the kitchen. Those are the sounds many have heard at Roy’s for over 80 years. The bar shut its doors about two years ago.
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

City council meet over ordinances on private club permits

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was another busy night for the Jonesboro city council, as leaders met over several items, including two ordinances allowing private club permits for two businesses. The council discussed an ordinance at their meeting Tuesday, July 19, on a private club permit for the Edge Coffee...
JONESBORO, AR
neareport.com

Officer gets 22 hour suspension without pay for slam seen in viral video

An officer seen on video slamming a suspect following an argument will face disciplinary action and corrective training. On Tuesday, July 19, JPD quietly updated an earlier post from July 12 stating the internal investigation into this incident had concluded with the decision to place Officer Joseph Harris on a 22 hour suspension without pay. Patrol Officer Harris is currently on leave, the post stated, which started on Monday, July 11.
JONESBORO, AR

