Pima County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Effective: 2022-07-17 18:28:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107 to 114 expected. * WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area and South Central Pinal County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

State Route 87 closed north of Mesa after storms bring down power lines

PHOENIX – A section of an East Valley highway remained closed Monday morning after overnight monsoon storms pounded the area, according to Arizona transportation officials. State Route 87 north of Mesa was shut down in both directions because of fallen power lines between between McDowell Road and Shea Boulevard, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temps and rain chances in the afternoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Above average heat will continue over the next few days with a daily chance of mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. An uptick in monsoon activity is possible next week with temperatures returning closer to normal. Today: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly...
TUCSON, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Microburst destroys mobile home in Arizona

MESA, Ariz. — A microburst destroyed a mobile home in Mesa, Arizona after monsoon storms swept through. According to KNXV, severe monsoon storms hit around the Arizona Valley late Sunday night, including in Mesa where a mobile home became a pile of rubble with debris scattered across the roadway and around where the home once stood.
12news.com

Family asking for help after monsoon storm destroys home

MESA, Ariz. — Family and friends were combing through the debris of what’s left of a trailer Monday morning after a massive monsoon storm. The storm that rolled through Sunday night blew through the property on the Salt River Reservation, leaving pieces of the home strewn all over the property.
MESA, AZ
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Motorcycle Crash near Kyrene Road [Tempe, AZ]

TEMPE, AZ (July 19, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to a crash in the intersection of Kyrene and Elliot Road. The crash happened on July 16th, at around 6:00 a.m., involving a motorcyclist traveling west and a FedEx truck traveling east. According to reports, the FedEx...
TEMPE, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler to study Hunt Highway safety concerns as casino nears

Hunt Highway is an inviting target for anyone looking to drive fast. There are few impediments with only one stop sign between Cooper Road and Val Vista Drive for the highway, which marks the city’s southern border and lots of undeveloped land to the south. However, the Chandler half...
CHANDLER, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man found shot near Grant, Oracle in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Grant and Oracle in Tucson early Wednesday, July 20. The Tucson Police Department said it happened in the 2500 block of North Balboa Avenue. The man was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. There...
arizonasuntimes.com

Pinal County Voters Will Receive a Second, ‘Municipal Only’ Ballot After 63K Early Ballots Were Sent Out with Errors

In seven municipalities across Pinal County, voters received about 65,000 early ballots with errors related to city and town elections, and officials recently held a live meeting to discuss what voters should expect from new municipal-only ballots. “Effective now, impacted voters can go to their local voting site and they...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Valley realtor notices an uptick in rental properties on the market

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Finding a home to rent in the Valley may be a bit easier compared to this time last year. A Valley-based realtor says the long-term rental market appears to be growing. According to Shelley Sakala with the Sakala Group Real Estate Team, as of Monday afternoon...
PHOENIX, AZ

