Maricopa County, AZ

Suspects in Anthem jewelry store robbery arrested in California

By Haleigh Kochanski, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the two suspects involved in an armed jewelry store robbery in Anthem

Police say the suspects have been identified as Helen Simmons, 18, and Matthew Jones, 22. Both Simmons and Jones were taken into custody by Huntington Beach Police Department in California after a vehicle pursuit on July 16.

The armed robbery occurred near West Anthem Way and North Gavilan Peak Parkway around 6 p.m.

In a video obtained by the The Arizona Republic, two people dressed in all black enter the store wearing motorcycle helmets. The video proceeds to show one person carrying a duffel bag while the other holds a gun toward two unidentified people.

The 8-second video did not show what led to the shooting but the Sheriff's Office said deputies found one person with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical, but stable condition.

"It was later determined by MCSO detectives that the suspects arrested matched the same description as the suspects involved in the armed robbery at the jewelry store in Anthem, AZ," said Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Monica Bretado in a statement.

Simmons and Jones were also booked on various felony charges related to the armed robbery at the Anthem jewelry store.

Jones is currently being held on a million-dollar bond on MCSO charges, while Simmons is currently being held on a half million-dollar bond, according to Bretado.

Comments / 6

Mark Dyer
3d ago

wow!!! 18 and 22. IF they serve approx. 25yrs for armed robbery, they will have pissed away the best years of their lives over this. ... My only question is... did CA come to Anthem, or did Anthem go to CA?

Colleen Rand
3d ago

Good! Lock 'em up and throw away the key! Great family business. Let's get back to making crime NOT pay!!!

