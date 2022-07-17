ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

Milton, Rockland High football teams among the impressive at 7-on-7 camp in Easton

By Jason Snow, The Patriot Ledger
EASTON – No matter rain or shine, it’s always an opportune time for high school football coaches to get a glimpse of what the upcoming season could look like.

Sunday's Northeast 7v7 camp at Oliver Ames High School, which featured 18 South Shore teams, had plenty of both. A 90-minute rain delay served as a halftime break before the playoff bracket commenced.

“These conditions aren’t the best," said Rockland head coach Nick Liquori. "It’s 90 and then it pours for an hour and a half, and we played the game (raining) sideways and you come back out and it’s 90 again.”

More: Way-too-early 2022 South Shore high school football top 10 rankings

It all serves as practice for playing in the fast-approaching fall season, when weather can be just as unpredictable. Host school Oliver Ames welcomed locals Marshfield, Middleboro, Rockland, Duxbury, Quincy, Hingham, Abington, Carver, North Quincy, Milton, Plymouth South, Randolph, Scituate, East Bridgewater, Silver Lake and Stoughton among the cast of 40 schools total, to its home field for a day full of extra reps.

Some of those teams didn't wait to outlast the rain, leaving a smaller playoff tree to play through afterwards. When the storm finally passed, Milton was the team that stood tall among its competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40sG2r_0gj5Pvls00

Incoming senior Owen McHugh took over in the double-overtime championship game against Barnstable.

McHugh, the Wildcats' replacement for last year's senior signal caller Chase Vaughan, led Milton to a 33-27 win with precision in the passing game and a game-sealing defensive stop in the end, as well.

More: HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Mission accomplished for Milton; Wildcats finally wear Div. 2 crown

“Not only is he a football captain, (McHugh) is one of the leaders on the baseball team, as well, and the hockey team,” said Milton's 7v7 coach Tom Phelan, who instructs the linebackers on head coach Steve Dembowksi's staff. “He had that big play at the end and that’s nothing but normal for him.”

McHugh targeted standout senior receivers Dillon MacKenzie and Michael Fulton as expected, but junior Zach Stowell had a breakout day of his own. With more grabs like the ones he secured in the semifinal game against St. George's, more opportunities could come Stowell's way this season.

“He played phenomenal today, all day," Phelan said. "He had some big catches, especially in the semifinal game, had two hitches to convert and lead us to the win.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d9TLQ_0gj5Pvls00

It was a quality day for Rockland too, as the Bulldogs advanced to the Small Division title game where they fell to Dedham by a 6-0 final score. Rockland defeated Carver in double-overtime in the game prior.

It was the usual suspects for the reigning Division 6 Super Bowl champs that made all the difference: seniors Jacob Coulstring and Lucas Leander. The duo made things more manageable for incoming starting quarterback, Michael Moriarty, who takes over for PJ Celestino under center. Sophomore Brandon Comeau opened some eyes in the passing game, too.

More: HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Unsung hero helps Rockland defeat Abington in Division 6 Super Bowl

“Just confidence," said Liquori as the key for Moriarty. "He’s got a great arm and he’s learning to see the field a lot better than he has when you’re younger and don’t have that many reps. That part of the game that’s great here (at 7v7) for him. He doesn’t force anything, which is good too. I’ll take a four-second sack here, (rather) than making a bad throw.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lj2kq_0gj5Pvls00

It was a similar period of adjustments for Hanover's receiver-turned-quarterback Ben Scalzi. Scalzi takes over for Michael Landolfi, last year's starter who transferred to Lawrence Academy in the offseason.

“I’m very impressed with what happened today, watching him throw the ball. He’s got a strong arm,” said Hanover head coach Chris Landolfi.

More: Hanover's next big thing: At 6-5, this 15-year-old already fielding Div. 1 football offers

Last year, Scalzi was a member of Hanover's star-studded receiving corps that included returners David Quinlan, Joe Curran and up-and-comer Mehki Bryan who impressed in games against Cumberland and Dedham on Sunday.

“We have new kids out there playing defensively, too. We’re going to take a good look at them. We’re impressed with what we saw there,” said Landolfi. “There are going to be some spots available and a good way to find out is through this stuff.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oPFoL_0gj5Pvls00

Without the pressure of a defensive line in play, simulating 'real' action can be a challenge in the offseason, but 7-on-7 can still bring value for quarterbacks in surveying the field and fitting throws into tight windows. Young receivers like Bryan, Comeau and Stowell also get a chance to shine with more opportunity, too.

“Just being in the right spot, people are going to make plays. That’s what it’s about here,” Liquori explained what he looks for. “Let’s face it, we’re not a 7v7 brand of football (at Rockland). To be in competing in the championship game there, it’s great for us and great for the kids, but we have a different brand of football we play when the pads are on.”

That will be unveiled in training camp, which is just over one month away.

Said Landolfi, “I think we have a lot to look forward to going into the season.”

