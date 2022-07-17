ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Brown's walk-off wins New Phila Post 139 the Legion District baseball championship

By The Times-Reporter
By The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

A walk-off single propelled New Philadelphia Post 139 Black Sox to a decisive, dramatic 3-2 victory over Steubenville Post 33 to claim the American Legion Region 7 district baseball championship at Edison High School on Sunday.

The game was tied at two in the bottom of the seventh when Maddox Brown singled to drive in the winning run.

New Philadelphia manager Neil Nalawadi said the comeback win demonstrated his players' character.

"Steubenville players and fans create a tough atmosphere for opposing teams," said Nalawadi. "I am so proud of how we maintained our composure and fought through adversity."

Down 2-1 in the inning, Chase Haver singled through the left side of the infield to tie the game and set up Brown's heroics.

7.17.22 Video: New Phila Post 139 downs Post 33 for spot in state legion tournament

Gaven Blake got the win for the Black Sox in relief of starter Elliot Warner. Blake went two innings, allowing one run on three hits.

Warner surrendered one run on two hits over five gutsy innings, striking out five and working his way out of trouble in several innings.

New Philadelphia advances to the Ohio state tournament and will play the Region 5 champion on July 25 at Beavers Field in Lancaster.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Brown's walk-off wins New Phila Post 139 the Legion District baseball championship

The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

