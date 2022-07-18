ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis County, UT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Summit, Utah, Wasatch, Weber by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 19:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis;...

alerts.weather.gov

kslnewsradio.com

Flash flood warnings issued for southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service announced increased risks of flash flooding for national parks and recreation areas in southern Utah. The NWS listed the San Rafael Swell and Capitol Reef parks in the category of “probable” flash floods for Tuesday. The NWS advised people to check in with local visitor centers or ranger stations before heading to the areas and to have a plan if threatening weather approaches.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Utah. The National Weather Service issued the warning for western Weber County, southeastern Box Elder County, Salt Lake County, Davis County, southwestern Morgan County and southwestern Summit County. Stay up to date on weather in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Ogden company puts heatwave on ice

OGDEN, Utah — Utah may be in the grips of a heatwave, but people inside one Ogden business have worn their coats and hoodies summer long. You could say they are toughing out the cold to keep up with the dog days of summer. Workers at Mountain Brand Ice...
OGDEN, UT
Park Record

Abandoned mines in Summit, Wasatch counties to close

State officials plan to close several abandoned mines in Summit and Wasatch counties in the coming weeks to protect the public as recreation along the Wasatch Front increases. The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining will seal 33 openings in Big Cottonwood Canyon and outlying areas in Salt Lake, Summit and Wasatch counties as part of the Abandoned Mine Reclamation Program. The initiative was launched after a state law passed in 1975 made it illegal to abandon mines. The program receives grants each year to eliminate hazards and clean up waste at the sites.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

NPS: SLC ties record-breaking temp. of 107°F

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The temperature in Salt Lake City made history today.  The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City (NWSSLC) announced that the temperature downtown tied the city’s all-time record high of 107°F on the afternoon of July 17. According to NWSSLC, Salt Lake has only ever reached 107°F on four different […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

State orders fire restrictions for four northern Utah counties

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah ordered stage one fire restrictions in four counties Tuesday because of “extremely dry vegetation conditions in Northern Utah.”. The order eliminates open fires on unincorporated private land and all state lands in the counties, except where fire pits are designated. The order also places restrictions on smoking, fireworks, some types of ammunition, some types of metal industrial work near vegetation and engines that don’t have spark arrestors.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Silver Alert issued for South Salt Lake man missing since Saturday

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, July 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police have issued a Silver Alert for a man missing since Saturday. Mark Eugene Hudgins, 65, is considered endangered due to numerous medical and behavioral conditions, including traumatic brain injury, and the need for medication. Hudgins...
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

Man shocked while working on roof in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was flown to a local hospital after suffering an electrical shock in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, firefighters said. The man was working on a roof at 1141 S. 2475 West about 11:40 a.m. when he was shocked, according to Salt Lake Fire Battalion Chief Dan Walker. The fire department's heavy rescue team moved him off the roof, and he was then flown to the hospital.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Man, dog found dead inside crashed vehicle in Summit County

KAMAS, Utah — A Summit County man and a dog were discovered deceased in a crashed vehicle in Kamas on Wednesday, authorities said. According to a statement from the Summit County Sheriff's Office, a construction worker discovered the overturned vehicle near 4300 East and Weber Canyon Road and reported it to authorities shortly after 6 a.m.
KPCW

Heber Valley road bypass comment period ends this week

As the Utah Department of Transportation’s study for how to reroute highway traffic in the Heber Valley continues, the public’s opportunity to weigh in is winding down. This is the final week to send comments about rerouting U.S. Highway 40 away from downtown Heber. UDOT opened up the comment period June 7, when it released its short list of five designs for a western highway bypass.
HEBER CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah County Sheriff warns of scam costing people thousands

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) is reminding residents to be wary of phone calls requesting money after two residents lost over $1,000 due to scams. According to the UCSO, scammers are posing as “Lieutenant Jones,” calling and asking people to bring $900 to pay for missed jury duty. The […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Skeletal remains found in Draper hiking trail

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Skeletal remains were discovered by a hiker along a trail near Draper on Wednesday morning. Draper Police says the remains were found along Ghost Falls Trail. So far, officials believe the remains belong to a male. His identity has not been determined at this time.
DRAPER, UT
ABC 4

The best spots to camp and fish in Utah

On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – There’s no trout about it – Utah’s rivers and reservoirs offer some of the best fishing in the West. Magicians never give up their secrets and fishermen never share their favorite fishing holes. Then again, you can’t keep a whole river secret. How about we put you in the neighborhood and you find your perfect spot, only to be shared with your favorite child? Here are 6 great bodies of water for Utah fishers — both spinning and fly fishing. Before you go, check the Utah fly fishing reports for water conditions and access points. Tune in for the best spots or click here for more: https://www.utah.com/articles/post/6-best-fishing-spots-in-utah/
gastronomicslc.com

Legendary Utah restaurant maybe set to make a comeback

In ‘I really didn’t see that coming news’ this week, The Training Table have apparently teased an impending return to the Utah food scene. Tuesday this week saw the company’s website updated with a mysterious “Tasty things coming soon…” message, an email signup form, and little more.
UTAH STATE

