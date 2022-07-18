Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Summit, Utah, Wasatch, Weber by NWS

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service announced increased risks of flash flooding for national parks and recreation areas in southern Utah. The NWS listed the San Rafael Swell and Capitol Reef parks in the category of “probable” flash floods for Tuesday. The NWS advised people to check in with local visitor centers or ranger stations before heading to the areas and to have a plan if threatening weather approaches.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Utah. The National Weather Service issued the warning for western Weber County, southeastern Box Elder County, Salt Lake County, Davis County, southwestern Morgan County and southwestern Summit County. Stay up to date on weather in...
OGDEN, Utah — Utah may be in the grips of a heatwave, but people inside one Ogden business have worn their coats and hoodies summer long. You could say they are toughing out the cold to keep up with the dog days of summer. Workers at Mountain Brand Ice...
SALT LAKE CITY — Despite last week’s pop-up storms, the drought in Utah has not improved much. A local meteorologist said it’ll take more snow in the coming winters to get us out of this, not occasional storms. Monica Traphagan, the lead meteorologist with the National Weather...
State officials plan to close several abandoned mines in Summit and Wasatch counties in the coming weeks to protect the public as recreation along the Wasatch Front increases. The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining will seal 33 openings in Big Cottonwood Canyon and outlying areas in Salt Lake, Summit and Wasatch counties as part of the Abandoned Mine Reclamation Program. The initiative was launched after a state law passed in 1975 made it illegal to abandon mines. The program receives grants each year to eliminate hazards and clean up waste at the sites.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A contractor working on the roof of a correctional facility Wednesday morning suffered critical injuries from the severe electrical shock. Salt Lake City Fire crews were called to the scene, at 1141 S. 2475 West, according to a 12:01...
SALT LAKE CITY — A contractor working at a Salt Lake City correctional facility was electrocuted on Wednesday morning. The worker was with a group fixing a freezer on the roof of the Bonneville Correctional Facility when a pipe apparently hit a nearby power line and electrocuted the man.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The temperature in Salt Lake City made history today. The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City (NWSSLC) announced that the temperature downtown tied the city’s all-time record high of 107°F on the afternoon of July 17. According to NWSSLC, Salt Lake has only ever reached 107°F on four different […]
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah ordered stage one fire restrictions in four counties Tuesday because of “extremely dry vegetation conditions in Northern Utah.”. The order eliminates open fires on unincorporated private land and all state lands in the counties, except where fire pits are designated. The order also places restrictions on smoking, fireworks, some types of ammunition, some types of metal industrial work near vegetation and engines that don’t have spark arrestors.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, July 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police have issued a Silver Alert for a man missing since Saturday. Mark Eugene Hudgins, 65, is considered endangered due to numerous medical and behavioral conditions, including traumatic brain injury, and the need for medication. Hudgins...
SALT LAKE CITY — A man was flown to a local hospital after suffering an electrical shock in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, firefighters said. The man was working on a roof at 1141 S. 2475 West about 11:40 a.m. when he was shocked, according to Salt Lake Fire Battalion Chief Dan Walker. The fire department's heavy rescue team moved him off the roof, and he was then flown to the hospital.
KAMAS, Utah — A Summit County man and a dog were discovered deceased in a crashed vehicle in Kamas on Wednesday, authorities said. According to a statement from the Summit County Sheriff's Office, a construction worker discovered the overturned vehicle near 4300 East and Weber Canyon Road and reported it to authorities shortly after 6 a.m.
As the Utah Department of Transportation’s study for how to reroute highway traffic in the Heber Valley continues, the public’s opportunity to weigh in is winding down. This is the final week to send comments about rerouting U.S. Highway 40 away from downtown Heber. UDOT opened up the comment period June 7, when it released its short list of five designs for a western highway bypass.
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) is reminding residents to be wary of phone calls requesting money after two residents lost over $1,000 due to scams. According to the UCSO, scammers are posing as “Lieutenant Jones,” calling and asking people to bring $900 to pay for missed jury duty. The […]
DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Skeletal remains were discovered by a hiker along a trail near Draper on Wednesday morning. Draper Police says the remains were found along Ghost Falls Trail. So far, officials believe the remains belong to a male. His identity has not been determined at this time.
SALT LAKE CITY — Some climate scientists say Sunday’s record heat was not a random weather event, nor was it just the dog days of summer. They say it was an effect of climate change, according to a new climate tool. A new climate tool. A New Jersey...
On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – There’s no trout about it – Utah’s rivers and reservoirs offer some of the best fishing in the West. Magicians never give up their secrets and fishermen never share their favorite fishing holes. Then again, you can’t keep a whole river secret. How about we put you in the neighborhood and you find your perfect spot, only to be shared with your favorite child? Here are 6 great bodies of water for Utah fishers — both spinning and fly fishing. Before you go, check the Utah fly fishing reports for water conditions and access points. Tune in for the best spots or click here for more: https://www.utah.com/articles/post/6-best-fishing-spots-in-utah/
HUNTSVILLE, Utah — If you plan on heading out on the water to stay cool, make sure you’re being smart for the sake of your safety and others. Record-breaking temperatures drew large crowds to Pineview Reservoir over the weekend. A few visitors even had to go to the hospital.
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A Magna resident claims the water district was warned about a leaking water pipe weeks before a cement truck fell into a sinkhole. The sinkhole has been patched and the leak has been repaired, but homeowners in the area say it is an eyesore. According...
In ‘I really didn’t see that coming news’ this week, The Training Table have apparently teased an impending return to the Utah food scene. Tuesday this week saw the company’s website updated with a mysterious “Tasty things coming soon…” message, an email signup form, and little more.
Comments / 0