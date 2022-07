LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, five suspects were arrested in a record crystal meth seizure this week in Laurel and Fayette counties. The Sheriff’s Office says three of the suspects were arrested Monday in Laurel County after a reported hostage and standoff situation at the 49er Fuel Center off of I-75. Deputies say crystal meth, fentanyl pills, cocaine, heroin and marijuana were seized. According to The Sheriff’s Office, Justin Cooper, Travis Jefferson and Christopher Brown from Lexington were arrested at the scene.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO