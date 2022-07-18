ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plan dropped to nominate anti-abortion Ky. lawyer for judgeship

By Associated Press, BRUCE SCHREINER, SEUNG MIN KIM
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has dropped plans to nominate an anti-abortion lawyer backed by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for a federal judgeship in Kentucky.

The decision to back off the nomination of Chad Meredith comes amid an apparent split between McConnell and Republican Sen. Rand Paul, his fellow Kentuckian, over the selection.

The White House pointed to resistance from Paul in abandoning the nomination. A Paul spokeswoman did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Friday evening.

Meredith is a well-known conservative in Kentucky. He defended the state’s anti-abortion laws in court.

