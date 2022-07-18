Homeland Security investigates Kan. man for child porn distribution

One of my favorite movie quotes is the Field of Dreams “I you build it, they will come.” This mantra works in more places than an Iowa cornfield. We recently returned to western Kansas after a six-year hiatus in northwest Wyoming. Both landscapes offer open space, inspiring western skies, and lots of bird species. In Wyoming we lived near a river and creek that made it easy to recruit species including grossbeaks and tanagers to our tall spruce and cottonwood trees and our big lilac bushes. Our new home has an old ash and several tall pines, but other than sparrows, robins, and grackles, we saw little variety during our first months calling this home.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO