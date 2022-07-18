Final budget deal boosts revenue by $2.66 billion

I remember as a kid growing up in the Berkshires, my dad would hold on to every can and bottle we had. We never threw them away. As a matter of fact. many of my dad's co-workers would give him cans and bottles to return at the redemption centers. You should have seen our basement, we had cans neatly stacked in the cardboard containers along with bottles all bagged up and ready to go. By the time my dad and I would return the cans in bottles, we would get back sometimes over $100 and he would give me a nice chunk of that for helping him out. Trust me, it was a process. If we were going out of town on vacation, he would call is can money his "vacation spending money." Those were certainly fun times as a kid.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO