Massachusetts State

Final budget deal boosts revenue by $2.66 billion

By Shira Schoenberg
commonwealthmagazine.org
 3 days ago

LEGISLATIVE BUDGET writers vastly increased their estimate of how much tax revenue the state will get next year in order to fund the priorities of both the House and Senate in a $52.7 billion fiscal 2023 state budget that was released from conference committee Sunday evening. The House and...

commonwealthmagazine.org

fallriverreporter.com

Negotiators file $52.7 billion annual Massachusetts budget accord

JULY 17, 2022……Top House and Senate Democrats early Sunday evening filed a compromise $52.7 billion annual budget that is expected to win approvals in both branches on Monday. The six-member conference committee's accord (H 5050) arrived in the House clerk's office at 6:50 p.m., 17 days into the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

State budget is a lot more than just a spending plan

FRAIDY REISS, who leads the New Jersey-based advocacy group Unchained At Last, has been fighting to end child marriage in Massachusetts for six years, lobbying lawmakers and testifying at hearings. Supporters created a coalition of 50 organizations opposed to child marriage, and there was no vocal opposition. The first legislative...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Inhabitat.com

The Northeast US is expected to become the new hydrogen hub

Since Congress passed the bipartisan infrastructure law last year, areas around the country have started strategizing how to become one of the four or more regional hubs that can get part of the Department of Energy's promised $8 billion for developing clean hydrogen. New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey want to form a ginormous, sprawling northeast hub.
CONNECTICUT STATE
homenewshere.com

This Is the County with the Lowest Child Poverty Rate in Massachusetts

More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line, and of those facing such financial hardship, children are disproportionately affected. Nearly 12.6 million children under age 18 live in households with poverty level income. Not only are children at higher risk of poverty, they are also especially vulnerable to...
NORFOLK COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Republican candidates for governor Geoff Diehl, Chris Doughty spar in first debate: 'He's running a campaign that's targeted to Alabama voters'

Massachusetts Republican governor hopeful Chris Doughty, a political novice, relentlessly attacked opponent Geoff Diehl, a former state representative now endorsed by former President Donald Trump in his bid for the state's corner office, in the first live debate of the primary election cycle Wednesday evening. Doughty, pitching himself as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Top Massachusetts Democrats still examining gun law options

Senate President Karen Spilka on Monday did not rule out the Legislature attempting to revise the state's gun permit laws over the next two weeks to respond to the Supreme Court's ruling limiting the ability of states to restrict someone's ability to carry a firearm in public.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Most Educated in United States

Massachusetts is known for many things, Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools as well, so it might not come as a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
wateronline.com

Composting Facility Likely Cause Of Massive PFAS Spread In Massachusetts Town

What was designed to be a green-friendly practice in Massachusetts is now being blamed for spreading one of the country's most notorious drinking water contaminants. The accusations stem from the health decline of Tom and Sue Ryan, who used soil from a business across the street, an organic composting company called Mass Natural. Recently, they found that the water they were consuming contained levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl compounds (PFAS) that were 50 times higher than what the state recommends, and that this neighbor could be the cause.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Most MA Residents Don't Recycle This Item, Money Being Burned

I remember as a kid growing up in the Berkshires, my dad would hold on to every can and bottle we had. We never threw them away. As a matter of fact. many of my dad's co-workers would give him cans and bottles to return at the redemption centers. You should have seen our basement, we had cans neatly stacked in the cardboard containers along with bottles all bagged up and ready to go. By the time my dad and I would return the cans in bottles, we would get back sometimes over $100 and he would give me a nice chunk of that for helping him out. Trust me, it was a process. If we were going out of town on vacation, he would call is can money his "vacation spending money." Those were certainly fun times as a kid.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Beware: BBB Warning Massachusetts Residents of Used Car Sales Scam

Residents throughout Massachusetts, Berkshire County, and beyond are continuing to deal with high prices on well....everything. Yeah, it seems like everything continues to increase in price. As a result, many folks throughout Massachusetts are still struggling to make ends meet. Gas prices throughout the Berkshires continue to be over $4.00 per gallon and food prices aren't declining anytime soon either. Plus, trying to land some type of affordable housing is also a challenge.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Free $50 for college going unclaimed in poorer communities

IN THE TONY Boston suburb of Newton, with some of the best schools and highest high school graduation rates in the state, more than a quarter of the babies born the last two years already have college savings accounts in their names, seeded with $50 in public money from a program run by state Treasurer Deb Goldberg.
BOSTON, MA
pioneerinstitute.org

The Second Largest Public Construction Project in MA is to give Logan International Airport a New Look

According to Pioneer Institute's MassOpenBooks, the two construction companies that have been paid the most by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts are first, GLX contractors, which you can learn more about here: https://pioneerinstitute.org/blog/blog-better-government/blog-transparency/the-green-line-extension-project-progress-and-finances/. Second is Suffolk Construction Contractors. Suffolk is a construction contracting company founded and based in Boston that has a current contract with the Massachusetts Port Authority for the renovation of Boston's Logan International Airport.
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

How A Maine Town Pranks Visitors From Massachusetts & New York

Most of the time, people who visit the rugged coast of Maine know what to expect: fresh air, local characters, quaint shops, great seafood, and amazing photo opportunities!. But, some people want more to do! When those people ask the residents of Machiasport, and surrounding communities, what there is to do on the Maine coast they're often sent to the Bucks Harbor Shopping Mall.
MAINE STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts officials recommend water conservation as drought across the state continues

BOSTON — With 90 percent of Massachusetts experiencing drought conditions, Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card declared a Level 2-Signficant Drought in the Northeast, Southeast, Connecticut River Valley, and Central Regions of the state. Additionally, the Islands Region will remain at Level 1-Mild Drought along with the Western Region, which was elevated from Normal conditions last month. At this time, the Cape Cod Region will remain at Level 0-Normal conditions. As outlined in the Massachusetts Drought Management Plan, a Level 2-Significant Drought warrants the convening of an inter-agency Mission Group, which has already been convened, to more closely coordinate on drought assessments, impacts and response within the government. A Level 1-Mild Drought warrants detailed monitoring of drought conditions, close coordination among state and federal agencies, and technical outreach and assistance to the affected municipalities.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nhtalkradio.com

Capitol Closeup: New Hampshire's Baffling, Deadly New Gun Law

Paul and Zandra Rice Hawkins of Granite Sate Progress and the NH Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence discuss New Hampshire gun laws, including new legislation signed by the Governor which prohibits the state from enforcing Federal gun safety regulations. The new law has created confusion, consternation and chaos in the law enforcement community and threatens the safety of citizens and schools.
WWLP

How to keep your energy bill down during a heat wave

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is preparing for the longest stretch of over 90 degree weather so far this year. The rising temperatures could put a dent in your wallet depending how you manage the temperature of your home. 22News spoke with Priscilla Ress with Eversource Energy about cutting down on costs.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

