2022 MLB Draft: Guardians select Chase DeLauter with 16th pick in first round

By Ryan Lewis, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

The Guardians selected collegiate outfielder Chase DeLauter with the 16th overall selection in Sunday night's amateur draft.

DeLauter, 20, is an imposing figure at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds. Last season with James Madison, he hit .437 with a .576 OBP, eight home runs, eight doubles, 35 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 24 games before a broken foot, sustained while sliding into second base, ended his season.

Homers for mom: Jose Ramirez does Home Run Derby for mom, will use RubberDucks hitting coach Junior Betances

DeLauter wasn't viewed as a highly rated prospect out of high school but made waves with James Madison. A left-handed hitter known for his hitting ability more than anything, DeLauter also rose up draft boards thanks to his plate discipline (62 walks in 66 games with James Madison) and raw power.

"I think what stands out is his ability to leverage the ball," said Scott Barnsby, Guardians director on amateur scouting. "He's mobile, he uses his lower half really well. Then some of the things that stand out to our group are his pitch recognition, his strike zone awareness. And so not only does he have really good bat-to-ball, but he can also impact all fields. And we've seen him drive the ball out to left center and we certainly see him pull the ball, so that stands out with him.

"And I honestly feel like he's just scratching the surface. We're really excited for him to have an opportunity to spend time with our group and player development and continue to work and grow as a hitter. And that was one of the things that stood out when we spent time with him. He is eager to learn, he's eager to get better. He knows even as good as he is right now, he knows there's a high ceiling there."

DeLauter played all three outfield spots in college but with his frame could eventually spend more time in the corner spots, though Barnsby said the team feels good about his prospects to remain in center.

Guardians select RHP Justin Campbell at No. 37 overall

After drafting 19 pitchers a year ago, the Guardians selected their first hurler in this draft with their Competitive Balance Round A selection (No. 37 overall) in right-handed pitcher Justin Campbell out of Oklahoma State.

Campbell, who stands 6-7, posted a 17-6 record and 3.37 ERA over three seasons with OSU and garnered Collegiate Baseball All-America Second Team honors in 2021 and 2022. This past year, Campbell went 9-2 with a 3.82 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 101⅓ innings.

“It’s a big body,” Barnsby said of Campbell. “He moves extremely well. The coordination, how he uses his lower half, the timing, the way syncs up his delivery, but what’s also exciting there is he continues to develop physically.”

Campbell's fastball sits in the low 90s but has hit 97. He primarily complements the fastball with a changeup with movement and a curveball and occasionally mixes in a slider.

Campbell was originally drafted by the Houston Astros in the 18th round of the 2019 draft before electing to attend college.

Guardians select Parker Messick with second round pick

The Guardians took a southpaw with their second-round pick, selecting Parker Messick at No. 45 overall.

Messick went 16-8 with a 3.10 ERA in 48 games (32 starts), amassing 289 strikeouts in 200⅓ innings. In 2021, he became the second player in ACC history to be named both ACC Pitcher and Freshman of the Year in the same season after going 8-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 90 innings.

Messick utilizes a four-pitch mix, including a low-90s fastball, a curveball, a new slider and a changeup.

“It’s an easy average fastball,” Barnsby said. “He can go back and get 95 [mph] when he wants it. He’s got an advanced feel for a changeup that he neutralizes lefties and righties with two different breaking balls, pounds the strike zone, extremely competitive."

