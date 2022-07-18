ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuckolls County, NE

Earthquake reported near the Kansas, Nebraska state line

Hays Post
Hays Post
 3 days ago
NUCKOLLS COUNTY, NE. — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake centered near the Kansas, Nebraska...

KCAU 9 News

Earthquake felt in south-central Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraskans in the south-central part of the state experienced an earthquake on Sunday, according to a government website. The United State Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake took place in Kansas, just four miles southwest of Superior, Nebraska, at 7:51 a.m. Sunday. The earthquake’s magnitude...
SUPERIOR, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Earthquake near Kansas border at Superior

NUCKOLLS COUNTY - The National Weather Service in Hastings reports an earthquake in Jewell County, Kan., at 7:51 a.m. on Sunday. The quake was centered 4.3 miles southwest of Superior, Neb., with a magnitude of 3.7 and a depth of 5 kilometers. 133 people reported feeling the quake near the...
SUPERIOR, NE
WIBW

Kansas firefighters head to Texas, Nebraska to battle wildfires

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters from around the Sunflower State have traveled to Texas and Nebraska to help battle raging wildfires in both states. The Kansas Forest Service says on Thursday, July 14, firefighters from around the state were sent to Texas and Nebraska to help battle raging wildfires. KFS...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Earthquake rumbles southeast Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — An earthquake initially measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale rattled parts of southeastern Nebraska and northeastern Kansas early Sunday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake was centered 4.3 miles southwest of Superior, Nebraska, and took place at 7:51 a.m. Central Daylight Time.
SUPERIOR, NE
WIBW

Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Kansas counties at a “high” COVID community level nearly tripled this week. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update Wednesday shows the seven-day average for new cases trending up throughout July, although the past few days reflect a slight downturn. However, the numbers of new cases still has all but 19 of the state’s 105 counties at a high incidence rate.
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Missouri ag director: Farm economy faces obstacles

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Missouri Agriculture Director Chris Chinn says the state farm economy faces many challenges even as it weathers a long, dry summer. Chinn addressed the 11th annual event of the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri meeting on the Missouri Western State University campus in St. Joseph Wednesday.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
KANSAS STATE
klkntv.com

Delta-8 is similar to marijuana. So how is it legal in Nebraska?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Storefronts in Lincoln and beyond are advertising delta-8, a strain of THC. Even though Republican lawmakers in Nebraska have adamantly opposed the legalization of marijuana in the state, a bill passed in 2019 allows an alternative that has the same effects as marijuana, but without the risk of jail time.
LINCOLN, NE
