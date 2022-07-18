Warriors Owner Shares Bold Statement About Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry seems to be getting better with age. Having his best NBA Finals performance this June, Steph reminded the NBA world that he is still on top. According to Warriors owner Joe Lacob, that isn't changing any time soon.

"I think he's got a number of years to go," Lacob said on the Point Forward Podcast when discussing Steph Curry. "And I think, hopefully, we're gonna be better next year. These young guys will be better. Steph's still got it. I don't see him going off a cliff. Sorry to the rest of the league. I don't see him getting any worse... This guy is so well-conditioned, it's unbelievable."

These comments are echoed frequently when it comes to Steph Curry, with NBA legend Scottie Pippen recently saying, "From a physicality standpoint, [Steph is] strong for his size. This guy could give us at least another six years, easily. He's a shooter, and he's the greatest shooter we have ever seen. He could probably play the game into his 50s if he wanted to."

With his shooting prowess already ensuring his game will age gracefully, Steph has continued adding physical strength that allows his overall game to continue flourishing as well. His latest NBA Finals performance is the perfect cultivation of that hard work, and according to Joe Lacob, there is much more to come.