ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Great Scott! Dixon ties Andretti for No. 2 on IndyCar all-time wins list

By Michael Eubanks
Auto Racing Digest
Auto Racing Digest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfbaq_0gj5O6kH00

Scott Dixon is already the greatest IndyCar driver of the last 20 years. On Sunday, he inched a bit closer to becoming the greatest of all-time.

Dixon snapped the second-longest losing streak of his career to win the Honda Indy Toronto Sunday afternoon - his first victory since Texas in May 2021.

However, the win was even more significant as it was the 52nd of Dixon’s career. He’s now tied with Mario Andretti for second place on IndyCar’s all-time wins list.

Dixon now needs 15 more wins and one more championship to tie the legendary A.J. Foyt’s records of 67 race victories and seven titles. At 42, one has to wonder how long Dixon can continue to contend for wins.

But for what it’s worth, Dixon recently stated he doesn’t have any plans to leave the sport “for the next five years at least”.

Whether or not Dixon ties - or breaks - Foyt’s records shouldn’t matter, though. He already should be viewed as one of the sport's greatest drivers. Dixon’s win Sunday extended a record he already owned of most consecutive seasons with at least one win to 18. He also has 20 seasons total with at least one win - another all-time record.

“It was a very special day in so many ways,” Dixon said of his win. “Obviously some of those numbers, it took a little while to get to. It's definitely been a bit of a dry spell for us. Sometimes that puts on a lot of pressure, not just me, but everybody on the team.”

Mario Andretti wasn’t at the track to congratulate Dixon in-person, but the racing legend still shared a congratulatory message on Twitter.

“Utmost respect for my friend @scottdixon9 and truly happy to congratulate him on 52 wins,” Andretti wrote. “Also congratulate his team because nobody does it alone. I hope this is just a step on your continuing journey. Well done.”

Dixon said Andretti’s message meant a lot to him.

“I love Mario,” Dixon said. “I love Mario for so many reasons, what he's done in the sport, achieved, what he gives back to the sport.

“I feel extremely lucky to have the likes of himself and A.J. here most weekends. Even to sit and chat with these guys, the generations that they raced in or the time they raced is a lot different from now.

“It means a lot to me to even be mentioned in the same conversation as these greats. I never thought it was possible. For me, it's a huge credit to obviously the team that I work with now, but also the team that I started with, whether it was mum and dad to my brothers and sisters, all of my family, to the Scott Dixon Motorsport Group, which were the founders of getting a group together to put forward money and enable to get me to where I am today.

"As (Andretti) stated, it's a team effort. But those words from Mario mean everything to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdePU_0gj5O6kH00
Scott Dixon celebrates his win Sunday with fans in Toronto. Photo: IndyCar/Chris Jones.

Mario’s record may have been tied (and very likely will be broken by Dixon). But the Kiwi thinks Foyt’s record of 67 race victories likely won’t be broken.

“(I'd) probably have to be racing well into my 50s for that one,” Dixon said. “It's hard. The competition's really tough right now. Even the luckiness of pulling strategies.

"If you have a bad day, pull off a win from weird cautions and things like that, gets a lot trickier because there's so many good teams now. You have a field of 25 or 27 every weekend that they're going to be thinking the same ultimate strategy.

“Yeah, it's tough. But we'll keep going, man. If we can get on a roll here and knock out some wins, anything's possible. A.J.'s pretty safe, I think.”

Dixon will have two chances to score career victory No. 53 next weekend. The NTT IndyCar Series heads to Iowa Speedway for a doubleheader on July 23-24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DFEX7_0gj5O6kH00

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Driver change revealed for #48 car at Pocono

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., not Tyler Reddick, is set to drive for Big Machine Racing in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway. Several NASCAR Cup Series drivers have had the chance to drive the #48 Chevrolet for Big Machine Racing during the 2022 season Xfinity Series thus far, and one of those drivers is Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick.
LONG POND, PA
FanSided

NASCAR: Noah Gragson out at JR Motorsports after 2022?

Noah Gragson has made a name for himself in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving for JR Motorsports. However, his time there may be coming to an end. The NASCAR Xfinity Series has been a platform for young drivers to develop their craft in hopes of making it to the Cup Series, and Noah Gragson’s tenure in it has been a productive one.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Chase Elliott Writes New Chapter With Joey Logano at New Hampshire, and the Team Penske Driver Hints at Retaliation

Joey Logano and Chase Elliott had an incident during Sunday's race at New Hampshire. Afterward, the Team Penske driver said it wasn't a "good move," hinting that it wasn't over. The post Chase Elliott Writes New Chapter With Joey Logano at New Hampshire, and the Team Penske Driver Hints at Retaliation appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Sportscasting

Kyle Busch Returning to Joe Gibbs Racing More Unlikely, Based on Top Official’s Latest Comments: ‘We’re in a Bad Place Right Now’

Kyle Busch driving the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing car in 2023 sounds less likely after the latest remarks from a top Toyota official. The post Kyle Busch Returning to Joe Gibbs Racing More Unlikely, Based on Top Official’s Latest Comments: ‘We’re in a Bad Place Right Now’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

IndyCar: Notable omission from the Iowa entry list

After missing last weekend’s race in Toronto, the #11 Chevrolet is also set to be sidelined for the upcoming doubleheader IndyCar weekend at Iowa Speedway. For the first time since the 2020 season (pictured), IndyCar is set to return to Iowa Speedway this weekend, and like it did in 2020, the track is scheduled to host a doubleheader.
NEWTON, IA
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Confirms Much-Anticipated Chicago Street Race for 2023

NASCAR will be racing in the Windy City in 2023. NASCAR, in a joint press conference in Chicago attended by a group that included NASCAR and Chicago officials and political leaders, made the news of the three-year deal official on Tuesday. The race, which will include Lake Shore Drive along...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Andretti
Person
Scott Dixon
racer.com

Wrapping up the emotional Eagle gathering at Road America

Heralded far and wide as one of the most significant vintage racing summer events in the country, the July 15-17 WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman was an activities-packed three full days: Vintage racing action on the spectacular 4.0-mile Road America circuit, exhibitions, Concours awards, and a wide-variety of off-track food and fun.
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Sage Karam returns to Pocono for 1st time since fatal wreck

Sage Karam planned to keep it simple, just a bike ride this week through the first turn at Pocono Raceway. An easy outing, no reporters around to ask questions, no fans wondering how he’s feeling in his return to his hometown track. Seven years ago, Karam triggered a wreck at the tri-oval track that killed IndyCar driver Justin Wilson and sunk Karam so deep into a depression that he doubted he would compete again. On his last visit to the track, his friend Robert Wickens was paralyzed in another IndyCar accident. Pocono conjures memories of tragedy for the 27-year-old Karam. He wanted to go alone to remember -- but also reflect on his own, challenging journey. “I’ve taken the necessary time I needed to take before I could properly go there,” Karam said. “If I had the opportunity to race there before, I don’t know that I would have been ready. If I’m not ready, I’m not going to do it. I don’t want to put myself at harm or put anybody else at harm. I feel like now I’m able to maturely go there and do it.”
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: 2022 RACE RADIOS // GRAHAM RAHAL AT HONDA INDY TORONTO

"I'm so proud of you for keeping your chin up." The whole @RLLracing crew was pumped to get a P4 finish with @GrahamRahal on Sunday. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar TikTok // https://www.tiktok.com/@indycar?lang=en.
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: CLASSIC REWIND // 2020 IOWA INDYCAR 250 RACE 1

Doubleheaders were a common theme in 2020, as they continued in Iowa. Race 1 was filled with action from the front to the back of the field. Relive all the action from the race in this week's Classic Rewind. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar TikTok // https://www.tiktok.com/@indycar?lang=en.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar Chris Jones#Indycar Series#Indycar
Auto Racing Digest

IndyCar: The Palou contract mess isn't the first time Chip Ganassi has been down this road

In August of 2008, Mike Hull, Managing Director of Chip Ganassi Racing, got a call from his boss about one of the team’s drivers, Dan Wheldon. “You're not going to believe this: Dan has decided he doesn't want to drive our car next year,” Ganassi reportedly told the stunned Hull. The team had offered Wheldon a contract extension in May, which Wheldon had at the time given all indication he was going to sign.
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: 2022 FAST FORWARD // HONDA INDY TORONTO

The return of INDYCAR to the Streets of Toronto did not disappoint. Check out all the Honda Indy Toronto action in the extended race highlights. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar TikTok // https://www.tiktok.com/@indycar.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR viewer’s guide: Pocono Raceway

With playoffs just around the corner, all three of NASCAR’s major series will be in action this weekend at Pocono Raceway. The Pocono weekend will include Saturday races for the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series and Sunday’s feature for Cup drivers. USA Network will broadcast the Xfinity...
MOTORSPORTS
Auto Racing Digest

Auto Racing Digest

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
296
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from NASCAR, Indy Car and more!

 https://www.si.com/fannation/racing/auto-racing-digest/

Comments / 0

Community Policy