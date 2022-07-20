Jennifer Lopez Spills Details On Wedding To Ben Affleck: 'Twenty Years Patient'

Jennifer Lopez shared details Sunday about her wedding to Ben Affleck this weekend, describing it as the “best night of our lives.”

The superstar couple were married on Saturday at a Las Vegas chapel in an intimate ceremony, nearly 20 years after calling off their engagement shortly before their wedding.

“We did it,” J.Lo wrote in her On The JLo fan newsletter. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

The ceremony was held at A Little White Wedding Chapel. Lopez wore “a dress from an old movie,” and Affleck wore a jacket from his closet, she said.

The couple rekindled their romance last year after calling off their wedding in 2004 under intense media attention. Lopez announced their second engagement in April, showing fans a large green diamond ring via her newsletter.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attended the Los Angeles special screening of Lopez's latest movie, "Marry Me," in February. (Photo: Rich Fury via Getty Images)

“They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to,” she wrote.

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.”

According to court records, Lopez is legally changing her name to Jennifer Affleck. She signed off her note: “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.