ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

From the Farm: Soybean drought stress

By Stu Ellis
WCIA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Thursday, we reported the drought stress on the corn crop in east central Illinois, but now we want to check on the impact that a lack of sufficient rain is having on the soybean crop. Your beans are hopefully in full bloom and...

www.wcia.com

Comments / 1

Related
WCIA

Harvest Heritage: Conservation-minded farmers

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — This week, the Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts is holding its annual meeting in Springfield. Conservation-minded farmers from across the state are gathered to discuss new technologies and practices. Pat Wolf headed up USDA’s Soil Conservation Office in Ohio for many years,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS CROP PROGRESS REPORT

(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 5.1 days suitable for field work on average last week around the state. The average temperature was 75.3 degrees last week, nearly 1 degree (0.9) below normal. The statewide rainfall averaged 0.68 inches last week, almost even with the average. As of Sunday, corn silking around the state reached 60% while corn in the dough stage was at 6%. Soybeans blooming reached 41% while beans setting pods were at 8%. The crop conditions were mostly good to excellent, at 70% for corn and 62% for soybeans. The statewide wheat harvest is nearly complete, at 96%.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

From the Farm: Atrazine in the bullseye

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In a surprise move, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it will review a popular herbicide well before it is scheduled for review. That is concerning because it is more of a political action instead of a scientific one. Atrazine is again in the bullseye....
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KFVS12

Dip in gas prices helping Illinois residents out at the pump

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) -After hitting record highs, the average price for a gallon of gas is coming down. AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas is now $4.49. That’s down nearly 50 cents compared to a month ago. Here in the Heartland, average gas prices are...
CARTERVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
WAND TV

Decatur family transforms backyard into Chinese garden

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Walking into the backyard of the Coulthard family’s Decatur home is like stepping into another country. Yinglan Coulthard has tended to her Chinese garden for 10 years. Each year, harvesting an array of vegetables found often in Chinese recipes. “Long bean and cucumber, it’s really...
DECATUR, IL
1440 WROK Radio

Finally, We Know Why Some Weed In Illinois Smells Like A Skunk

Now, we finally know why some weed in Illinois smells like a skunk. Before there was legalized recreational marijuana in Illinois, there was one serious problem, the smell. That immediately gave you and your illegal activity away to your parents, teachers, security, police, and any other authorities that could get you in trouble.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

As Covid threat rises, Illinois data gets murky

Most of the Chicago region is now back in the “high” threat level for Covid-19 transmission; but it comes as some of the metrics that used to drive decision making about the virus may be as murky as it was during the early days of the pandemic. With...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Soybeans#Central Illinois#Field Day#The Farm Soybean
WCIA

Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a news release sent out Tuesday, the governor tested positive during his routine testing regime after several close contacts also tested positive. According to the release, he’s experiencing mild symptoms and is taking the anti-viral drug Paxlovid. The governor says he is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Urbana’s new plasma donation site on hold

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If the city of Urbana is going to get another plasma center, it’s going to have to wait. Further discussion on the new Plasma Donation Center in Urbana was pulled from Monday’s meeting. It was proposed that the donation center will go in the old Save-A-Lot grocery store on North Broadway. […]
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WCIA

From the Farm: Corn under stress

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The lack of rain has certainly stressed this year’s corn crop and next week is a critical week. University of Illinois crop physiologist Fred Below said pollination is at hand in a time when tasseling and silking may not coincide. “The most crucial time...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Mega Millions reaches half-billion mark

CHICAGO, July 19, 2022 – The Mega Millions jackpot is now over the half billion dollar mark, with an estimated top prize of $530 million up for grabs in the next drawing Tuesday, July 19, a news release says. If won, this would be the eighth largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won in the U.S. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

‘Trades are never going away’: Hands-on program shaping youth

PHILO, Ill., (WCIA) — This week, young men in Central Illinois are gaining hands-on experience in the trades industry.  They’re learning what goes into roofing, siding and electrical repairs as they build mini houses in Philo. Willie Comer, the executive director of East Central Illinois Youth for Christ, teamed up with a local tradesman to […]
PHILO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local flea market tradition continues for 34th year

BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Between May and October for the last 34 years, there has been a flea market on the third Sunday of the month. Thousands of Midwestern collectors show up each year devoted exclusively to the finest antiques, collectibles, and crafts. The flea market features more than 450 dealers representing 17 states, including Illinois.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
97ZOK

A Website says they found the Best Lake in the State of Illinois

A website has ranked the 15 Best Lakes in Illinois and surprise surprise, Lake Michigan doesn't take the top spot, so...which lake is number one?. According to a ranking on the website thecrazytourist.com, Lake Shelbyville in Shelby County, IL south of Decatur is the best lake in the Land of Lincoln, taking the top spot ahead of lakes like Lake Mattoon, Lake Springfield, and even Devil's Kitchen Lake, so what about Lake Shelbyville makes it so special? According to the website they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Resurfacing starting on I-57 in Champaign Co.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The next project of the Rebuild Illinois capital program starts this week on Interstate 57 in Champaign County. A two-part resurfacing project will begin on Monday, with the first part taking place between Thomasboro and Rantoul. The seven-mile stretch of highway between those towns will be reduced to one lane while crews work on the road and the south ramps of the Rantoul exit.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy