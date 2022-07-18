ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Police identify victims, gunman and armed bystander in Indiana mall shooting

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities revealed new details Monday on the weekend mall shooting in Greenwood, Indiana, including the identities of the gunman, three victims and the legally armed bystander who fatally shot the gunman. The shooting rampage took place at the Greenwood Park Mall around 6 p.m. Sunday. Multiple people called 911...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
International Business Times

Armed Bystander Credited With Preventing More Deaths In Indiana Shooting

The gunman who killed three people in a shopping mall near Indianapolis would likely have taken many more lives if not for the "heroic" actions of an armed bystander who shot the suspect dead and stopped the attack, police said on Monday. Elisjsha Dicken, 22, who was lawfully carrying a...
GREENWOOD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
State
Colorado State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

Hero armed citizen landed 8 of 10 shots at 40 yards to stop mass shooting in 15 seconds

Eli Dicken, the armed citizen who stopped a mass shooter in an Indiana mall on Sunday, was carrying a pistol under the state’s recently enacted constitutional carry law, which went into effect on July 1. Just 15 seconds after the mass shooter opened fire, Dicken steadied himself on a pole and fired eight to 10 shots, striking the gunman from 40 yards away, police said.
INDIANA STATE
Vice

Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation

Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Pineda
Fox News

Indiana police say 'Good Samaritan' took out mall shooter in 15 seconds, landed 8 of 10 shots

Police say it took Elisjsha Dicken just 15 seconds to neutralize a man who opened fire on shoppers at an Indiana mall — quick action they believe saved countless lives. "The time lapse between the moment that Jonathan Sapirman exited the restroom and began shooting, and when he was shot by the civilian was only fifteen seconds, not two minutes," Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said Tuesday in a statement. "The surveillance video shows Sapirman exit the restroom at 5:56:48pm. He was neutralized by Dicken at 5:57:03 pm."
INDIANA STATE
AOL Corp

11-year-old boy dies from fireworks injury in Indiana

An 11-year-old Indiana boy died from a fireworks injury on the night before the Fourth of July, authorities said. Camrynn Ray McMichael of Mt. Vernon was injured at about 9:42 p.m. and died en route to a hospital, the Indiana State Police said Monday. He was playing with fireworks on...
INDIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Ohio

Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Mass Shooting#The Mall#Violent Crime#Gun Violence Archive#Cnn
Fox News

Indiana constitutional carry went into effect just 16 days before 'Good Samaritan' took out mall shooter

Indiana's constitutional carry law went into effect just over two weeks before an armed civilian put a stop to a mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. "Indiana's constitutional carry law has been in effect for less than three weeks, but it made it possible for Mr. Dicken to lawfully carry and courageously put a stop to a vicious attack," National Rifle Association spokesperson Lars Dalseide told Fox News.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
thetrace.org

Illinois Is One of 19 States With a Red Flag Law. It Has Used It Sparingly.

Illinois is one of 19 states with a red flag law. It has used it sparingly. In 2019, the state enacted a law allowing concerned family members or the police to petition a court to temporarily confiscate a person’s guns if they are deemed a threat to themselves or others. But state data analyzed by The Wall Street Journal shows that the law was invoked 37 times to seize guns in 2021 and 51 times in 2020. By comparison, Florida, California, and New York used the orders far more aggressively — 2,354; 984; and 255 times in 2020, respectively. In Lake County, Illinois, where the Highland Park shooting took place, authorities didn’t use the red flag law in 2021, and used it once in 2020. While police investigated the Highland Park shooter over alleged violent threats on two occasions in 2019, he later legally bought guns and a red flag order was never initiated against him. From the Trace: In 2019, we reported that Illinois also infrequently used the law and that many advocates were trying to increase public awareness efforts.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy