ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Secret Service Promises To Provide 'Pertinent' Jan. 6 Texts To Panel, Rep. Zoe Lofgren Says

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XynNg_0gj5MTmv00

The Secret Service has informed the Jan. 6 committee that it will turn over “pertinent” texts during last year’s insurrection after reports of wholesale deletions of communications by the agency, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) said Sunday.

The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General told the Jan. 6 panel last week that the office was informed by the Secret Service that electronic communications among agents from Jan. 5-6 were erased as “part of a device-replacement program.”

The texts were deleted after the inspector general had ordered that they be saved for an investigation into the insurrection, according to the watchdog office, which the Secret Service denied , saying the program change was well underway before officials requested the texts.

The Jan. 6 panel issued a subpoena for the texts Friday.

“You can imagine how shocked we were to get the letter from the inspector general saying that he had been trying to get this information and that they had, in fact, been deleted after he asked for them,” Lofgren told host Martha Radditz on ABC’s “This Week.”

“And then there was a statement made by the spokesperson for the department [Secret Service] saying that it wasn’t true, it wasn’t fair, and that they, in fact, had pertinent texts ― so we said, ‘Fine, if you have them, we need them.’”

“We expect to get them by this Tuesday,” said Lofgren, who didn’t seem particularly optimistic about it. “So we’ll see.”

While Lofgren noted that the Secret Service said “pertinent” texts would be turned over, she told Radditz: “We need all the texts from the 5th and the 6th of January.”

Lofgren said she was “shocked to hear” from the inspector general that the Secret Service “didn’t back up their data before they reset their iPhones. That’s crazy. I don’t know why that would be. But we need to get this information to get the full picture.”

It’s unclear how or if the Secret Service may have retrieved deleted texts — or if any deleted texts will be among “pertinent” communications provided to the Jan. 6 panel. The agency said last week that none of the deleted communications were “pertinent” to the investigation.

The next hearing by the panel will be held at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. It will focus on Donald Trump ’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, including the 187 minutes he took no action to quell the violence that erupted at the Capitol.

Asked about an investigation into reports of possible witness tampering by Trump, as well as the possibility that both he and former Vice President Mike Pence may be subpoenaed to testify, Lofgren responded: “Everything is on the table ... This investigation is very much ongoing.”

She noted: “I do think that there’s a much broader plot here. I think that’s pretty obvious.”

Lofgren said that she would “not want to tell” Attorney General Merrick Garland “how to conduct his investigations. But I will say this,” she added: “They have subpoena power and they have a lot easier way to enforce their subpoenas than the Congress does. I presume that they are looking at everything. I would hope so.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 26

Guest
4d ago

I would be willing to bet it’s not even going to be all of the texts, just what they decide to turn over

Reply(7)
10
E-Man
2d ago

So another words is our democratic government is going to rewrite the texts that the FBI agent’s erased. Am I getting this right.

Reply
4
Related
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Zoe Lofgren
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Secret Service#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Abc#Lsb Secret Service
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Rep. Plaskett: Trump “Changed the permit” that allowed for Capitol riot

Cassidy Hutchinson, ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ former top aide, delivered a stunning testimony that revealed most intimate details yet about how the ex-president and his inner circle reacted during the January 6th attack on the capitol. Former impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett tells Ali Velshi that Hutchinson’s testimony adds to what they laid out during the impeachment hearings, as well as revealed that Trump was made aware of the 1/6 crowd having weapons but egged them on anyway. We should be reminded that “Donald Trump changed the permit,” says Plaskett. “The individuals were supposed to remain by the ellipse during the rally” and Trump changed the permit so that they could go to the Capitol.July 2, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
POTUS
Business Insider

11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution

On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation.Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald Trump meddled in the state's 2020 election said on Tuesday that 16 Republicans who participated...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
HuffPost

HuffPost

100K+
Followers
6K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy