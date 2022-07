FOSTER CITY, Calif. - Foster City is moving forward with a plan to control the city's large Canada Goose by potentially culling the birds. On Monday, the city council voted to pave the way for staff to apply for a depredation permit that could authorize the lethal remove of up to 100 geese. The city is in the process of applying for a permit, but nothing has been granted yet, according to Parks and Recreation Director Derek Schweigart.

