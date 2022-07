OTTAWA COUNTY —Three people, including a man from Newton, were injured in an accident Wednesday morning in Ottawa County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 56-year old Nancy K. Gisi of Miltonvale was westbound on Sunset Road at U.S. 81, when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic, and pulled into the path of a northbound SUV driven by 35-year-old Curtis J. Bethea II of Newton, which hit Gisi's vehicle in the drivers side. Both vehicles came to rest in the northbound passing lane of U.S. 81.

NEWTON, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO