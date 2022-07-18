ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Hostetler birdies on final hole to clinch 92nd FWWGA City Tournament

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8tIE_0gj5KuUq00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead alum Makenna Hostetler leapfrogged from third place to win the 92nd Fort Wayne Women’s Golf Association Tournament at Chestnut Hills Golf Club on Sunday.

After day one of play on Saturday , Hostetler shot the third lowest score of the day with a 75 (+3). Despite not being atop the leaderboard, the Homestead grad was not worried about catching up to those in front of her.

“I do get pretty nervous before tournaments, but I feel like being in third put me in position to go out and play free,” Hostetler said after the match.

Trailing the leaders by two strokes, Hostetler got off to a hot start when she chipped her ball from the fairway to the cup, earning an eagle. Hostetler would go on to shoot an even 36 on the front nine.

Meanwhile, Cassidy Ayres shot a 73 (+1) to earn a combined score of 6-over par. Ayres score would set the benchmark after Saturday’s leaders, Lori Stinson and Amy Frazier, fell behind.

Entering the final hole, Hostetler was tied with Ayres for the lead. Facing a championship or potential playoff, Hostetler nailed a difficult putt for a birdie, thus earning the City Tournament title.

“I feel like I’ve played in every other City Tournament since high school, even a little littler than high school,” Hostetler said. “This is one more thing that I’ve accomplished, and it feels really good. It’s a really good win.”

Hostetler, who wrapped up her fourth year at Indiana Wesleyan, plans to use her extra year of eligibility to play a fifth season with the Wildcats.

Ayres finished in second place, while Frazier shot a combined score of 7-over par to take third place.

Click here to view the complete results from this weekend’s match.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Fort Wayne Champs knocked out of TBT in 2nd round

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – The quest to bring a million dollars in prize money back to the Summit City has come to an end, as the Fort Wayne Champs fell in the second round of The Basketball Tournament to Florida TNT by a score of 87-78 on Wednesday night. Fort Wayne was the fifth-seeded team […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Fort Wayne native Moore wins U.S. Adaptive Open

PINEHURST, N.C. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and Bishop Dwenger graduate Kim Moore is the women’s champion at the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open, claiming the title by eight strokes over second place finisher Ryanne Jackson of Florida. Moore shot a +16 for the 54-hole tournament, including shooting a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

New Haven Senior League All-Stars win state tournament, advance to regionals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The New Have Senior League All-Stars avenged their Monday afternoon loss with a state championship-clinching victory over Franklin Township, 11-7, at Eagledale Little League on Tuesday night. New Haven next heads to the Senior League Central Region Tournament in Illinois. Anyone can donate...
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE 15

Mastodons Kpedi named to NABC Honors Court

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball student-athlete Ra Kpedi has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court which recognizes student-athletes for their work in the classroom. Kpedi started 32 games for the Mastodons last season, averaging 8.4 points and 6.3 rebounds. He shot a team-best 64.2 percent from […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE 15

Snider hires Tharp as head girls basketball coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Snider girls basketball program has a new leader as the school announced its has hired Reggie Tharp as head coach of the Panthers. Tharp is a familiar name to Fort Wayne area basketball buffs. After a standout career at Concordia Lutheran High School, Tharp played college basketball briefly at […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Bigger Than Basketball adds Furst to fundraiser lineup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When the Bigger Than Basketball Fundraiser takes place at the Fort Wayne Country Club on August 3rd another familiar face to Boilermaker basketball fans will be there – Summit City native and current Purdue player Caleb Furst. Furst has been added to a line-up of guests that includes former Purdue […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Mat Peters, Cubs draft pick, goes 1-on-1 with WANE

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From 260 to The Show? That dream is a bit closer to becoming a reality for Fort Wayne native Mat Peters, who was drafted in the 12th round by the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. Peters, selected 353rd overall, is a Bishop Dwenger graduate who pitched this past season at Ivy […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Hummel, Kramer headline ‘Bigger Than Basketball’ event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second year in a row Fort Wayne native Rapheal Davis and his Boilermaker brethren will be holding the “Bigger Than Basketball” fundraiser in the Summit City, with proceeds of the event helping send local kids to basketball camp. The event, hosted by Crew Life, is set for August […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birdies#Golf Club#Homestead
WANE 15

Fort Wayne Champs top Nasty Nati in TBT opener

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – So far, so good for the Fort Wayne Champs and their quest of $1 million, as the squad from the Summit City topped Nasty Nati 71-67 in the first round of the winner-takes-all event, The Basketball Tournament. Tayler Persons led Fort Wayne with 26 points and 8 rebounds, including nailing the […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Tippecanoe Valley High School Names New Athletic Director

AKRON – Samuel “Sam” Sturtevant was named as the new athletic director for Tippecanoe Valley High School by the Tippecanoe Valley School Board Monday. Sturtevant joins Valley with the reputation of a positive attitude and work ethic, which made him stand out as a candidate, according to a news release from the school corporation. His goal is to not only help students be successful in athletics but also in the classroom and in life, according to the release.
TIPPECANOE, IN
WANE-TV

River levels are high and impacting river activities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The oppressive heat Wednesday made it difficult for some to do activities by the St. Marys River. Fort Wayne Outfitters has kayak rentals but had to turn away some customers Wednesday. Retail and Rental Manager of Fort Wayne Outfitters, Forrest Bandor, explained some alternatives for customers when the river levels are too high.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
travelnowsmart.com

Fun Things to Do in Fort Wayne for Adults

Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a city with a lot to offer. It is home to several museums, local boutiques, and a chocolatier. Fort Wayne is also home to a hop river brewery, which serves up social beers and board games. If you’re planning a visit to Fort Wayne, you should consider purchasing travel insurance before you go. You can also find some fun things to do in Fort Wayne for adults at World Nomads.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Family of Dr. John Crawford plans Celebration of Life on Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Celebration of Life is planned for late Fort Wayne City Councilman, Dr. John Crawford an obituary said Wednesday. The Celebration of Life will be on Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Memorial Coliseum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, Wellspring Food Bank, or Questa Education Foundation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WIBC.com

Northern Indiana RV Plant to Close

GOSHEN, Ind.–One of Indiana’s RV plants is closing in September. Employees at Keystone RV Plant 41 in Goshen got a letter this week stating that the final day of operations will be Sept. 23. The company has offered no public explanation for the closing. But, a worker interviewed...
GOSHEN, IN
WANE 15

Three Rivers Ambulance Authority cutting ties with contractor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Changes are coming to ambulance services in Fort Wayne after a vote Wednesday night by the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority board. TRAA will be cutting ties with Paramedic Logistics and officials say it’s because they are not providing adequate services. Officials say the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy