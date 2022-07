BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As all eyes were on Birmingham for the world games — one group hoped those eyes would see their sign and its message. The push to get a death row inmate a new trial. The QR Code on the banner takes you to awebsite where you learn about Alabamians who want to see Toforfest Johnson get a new trial. Learn more in the video above.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO