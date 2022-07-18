ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves' Spencer Strider: Coughs up five runs

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Strider (4-3) allowed five runs on four hits and two walks over four innings Sunday, striking out four and taking...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Undergoes finger surgery

Sale underwent surgery on his broken left pinky finger Monday. Sale suffered a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture after being hit by a comebacker in the first inning Sunday against the Yankees. In other words, he broke his left pinky finger and will now be out at least a month following surgery. Sale believes he will pitch again this season and we've yet to see an official timeline from the Red Sox. Nonetheless, the left-hander won't likely be fantasy relevant until early September at the soonest.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Home Run Derby results: Live updates as Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña Jr., more try to dethrone Pete Alonso

Eight of baseball's best sluggers are squaring off Monday night in the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. The contestants, led by two-time reigning champion Pete Alonso, are taking their hacks in the single-eliminate bracket tournament. Hitters have three minutes to hit as many home runs as they can in the first and second rounds, then two minutes in the finals. The winner receives $1 million of the $2.5 million prize pool. Here's how to watch the 2022 Home Run Derby, which is set to get started shortly after 8 p.m. ET.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Named Player of the Week

DeJong was named the International League Player of the Week on Tuesday. DeJong returned from a hand injury last Tuesday and hit .364 with three home runs, 11 RBI and seven runs scored in six games. The shortstop is up to 14 homers and 17 RBI in 46 games with Triple-A Memphis. He's batting .236, but an .811 OPS shows he's been able to flex some power since he was sent down in May. A little more consistency with the bat could get the 28-year-old a look for a promotion later in the summer if the Cardinals need infield depth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Garrett Hill: Getting spot start Thursday

The Tigers will promote Hill from Triple-A Toledo to start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Athletics in Oakland. A matchup with one of MLB's worst offenses in a favorable venue for pitchers looks like a good spot for Hill, but he'll have the misfortune of going head to head with the Athletics' staff ace, Frankie Montas (shoulder), who will take the mound for the first time since July 3. Before he was demoted to Toledo shortly before the All-Star break, Hill picked up two starts for Detroit and allowed seven earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four over 11 innings.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Kirby Smart calls Georgia freshman Mykel Williams 'special'

ATLANTA -- While the 2022 NFL Draft provided plenty of context about Georgia winning the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship, the Dawgs also got plenty of contributions from true freshmen during its title run. Tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, and cornerback Kamari Lassiter all played pivotal roles, with edge defender Chaz Chambliss and offensive lineman Amarius Mims also shining when their name was called. Now, as Georgia looks to contend this season, its 2022 recruiting class figures to once again provide several instant impact performers, with defensive end Mykel Williams potentially being at the top of the list.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Designated for assignment

Keuchel was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Keuchel caught on with the Diamondbacks after he was DFA'd by the White Sox earlier this year, but he will once again find himself a free agent after he likely clears waivers following his removal from the 40-man roster Wednesday. The left-hander owns a 8.53 ERA and 2,03 WHIP with 38 strikeouts over 50.2 innings in 12 starts with the White Sox and Diamondbacks this season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Vikings' Nate Stanley: Cut by Minnesota

The Vikings waived Stanley (undisclosed) on Tuesday. Stanley's dismissal leaves Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond as the quarterbacks left on Minnesota's offseason roster. As a rookie seventh-round draft pick in 2020, Stanley spent his first professional season on Minnesota's practice squad. He resided on the Vikings' injured reserve list for the entirety of the 2021 campaign.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Royals' Cam Gallagher: Makes way back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Gallagher (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Gallagher was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .243/.300/.378 slash line to go with five RBI and one run across 42 plate appearances. Gallagher should settle back in as a lightly used No. 2 catcher behind MJ Melendez (personal), who was also reinstated from the restricted list Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jason Alexander: Sent back to minors

The Brewers optioned Alexander to Triple-A Nashville on Monday. After making starts in his first two appearances of the month for the Brewers, Alexander was deployed in a bulk-relief role in his final outing before the All-Star break in Sunday's loss to the Giants. He struggled mightily while working out of the bullpen, giving up seven earned runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings. The Brewers aren't certain to get Adrian Houser (elbow) back from the 15-day injured list by the time the team next requires a fifth starter July 26 versus the Twins, so prospect Ethan Small could be a candidate to get a call-up from Nashville to fill Alexander's spot in the rotation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Angels' Phil Gosselin: Rejoins Angels

The Angels claimed Gosselin off waivers from Atlanta on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. After being designated for assignment by Atlanta a week ago, Gosselin will move on to the organization with whom he spent the 2021 campaign. The 33-year-old ended up seeing considerable playing time for the Angels last season, logging 373 plate appearances while slashing .261/.314/.362 with seven home runs and four stolen bases. Gosselin will likely be ticketed for a utility role, with his ability to play both corner-outfield spots as well as three infield positions providing the Angels with some added versatility off the bench.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Activated off COVID-19 IL

The Reds reinstated Moustakas (illness) from the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Moustakas will be ready to go following the All-Star break after missing the Reds' last three games of the first half due to virus-related protocols. The 33-year-old has produced a .210 batting average with five homers, 20 RBI, 24 runs and two stolen bases over 205 at-bats in 63 games this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Merrifield (toe) from the restricted list Monday. Merrifield was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Merrifield saw his streak of 553 consecutive games played come to an end due to a bone bruise in his right big toe, which sidelined him for a four-game series with Detroit. Merrifield closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .240/.292/.343 slash line to go with five home runs, 14 stolen bases, 45 runs and 36 RBI in 84 contests, but his availability for the team's first game of the second half Friday against the Rays is in question due to the lingering toe injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient time for Merrifield to make a full recovery from the injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Could be back Friday

Lewis (concussion) appeared in his 10th rehab game Sunday at Triple-A Tacoma and went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI. Between stops at Tacoma and High-A Everett for his rehab assignment that began July 3, Lewis has gone 6-for-23 with five home runs and 6:6 BB:K. Lewis served as Tacoma's designated hitter in his most recent two starts, but he manned left field for five innings Friday and could end up seeing most of his time at the corner-outfield spot opposite Jesse Winker if he returns from the 7-day injured list coming out of the All-Star break. The Mariners have primarily leaned on the duo of Sam Haggerty and Dylan Moore in right field since Taylor Trammell (hamstring) joined Lewis on the IL.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Tanner Tully: Booted from 40-man roster

Tully was designated for assignment Monday. Tully pitched a scoreless inning in his most recent stint in the majors, but he'll now lose his spot on the active and 40-man rosters. If he clears waivers, he'll likely report back to Triple-A Columbus.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Recovery still on track

Wilson (knee) is progressing in his rehab and is still tracking for a return in December, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports. The 28-year-old underwent surgery in May after suffering the injury in Round 1 of the playoffs against Florida. Assuming he comes back in December, Wilson will miss a minimum of 24 regular-season contests while he recovers, so those relying on his fantasy services (and especially his physicality after last season's 240-hit showing) will need to alter their plans accordingly.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Strikes deal with Dallas

Hardy signed a three-year, $4.76 million contract with Dallas on July 6, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. The 6-foot-4 guard, who was selected with the 37th overall pick in June's draft, signed his deal before joining the Mavericks' entry for the Las Vegas Summer League. Over his five appearances in Las Vegas, Hardy averaged 15.0 points (on 34.7 percent shooting from the field), 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 29.5 minutes per contest. As a rookie second-round pick who bypassed college to play with the G League Ignite last season, Hardy isn't expected to be an immediate rotation player for Dallas in 2022-23.
DALLAS, TX

