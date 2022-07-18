ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Notches 13th save

Melancon earned the save during Sunday's 3-1 win against the Padres, striking out one in a 1-2-3 ninth inning. Melancon...

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Designated for assignment

Keuchel was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Keuchel caught on with the Diamondbacks after he was DFA'd by the White Sox earlier this year, but he will once again find himself a free agent after he likely clears waivers following his removal from the 40-man roster Wednesday. The left-hander owns a 8.53 ERA and 2,03 WHIP with 38 strikeouts over 50.2 innings in 12 starts with the White Sox and Diamondbacks this season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Tigers' Garrett Hill: Getting spot start Thursday

The Tigers will promote Hill from Triple-A Toledo to start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Athletics in Oakland. A matchup with one of MLB's worst offenses in a favorable venue for pitchers looks like a good spot for Hill, but he'll have the misfortune of going head to head with the Athletics' staff ace, Frankie Montas (shoulder), who will take the mound for the first time since July 3. Before he was demoted to Toledo shortly before the All-Star break, Hill picked up two starts for Detroit and allowed seven earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four over 11 innings.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Will return Friday

Kennedy (calf) will be activated off the injured list when the season resumes Friday at home against Washington, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Kennedy will rejoin the Diamondbacks after allowing three runs on five hits while striking out two over one inning Saturday in Arizona Complex League action. He's expected to resume a role as the primary setup man.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Home Run Derby results: Live updates as Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña Jr., more try to dethrone Pete Alonso

Eight of baseball's best sluggers are squaring off Monday night in the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. The contestants, led by two-time reigning champion Pete Alonso, are taking their hacks in the single-eliminate bracket tournament. Hitters have three minutes to hit as many home runs as they can in the first and second rounds, then two minutes in the finals. The winner receives $1 million of the $2.5 million prize pool. Here's how to watch the 2022 Home Run Derby, which is set to get started shortly after 8 p.m. ET.
MLB
Mark Melancon
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Named Player of the Week

DeJong was named the International League Player of the Week on Tuesday. DeJong returned from a hand injury last Tuesday and hit .364 with three home runs, 11 RBI and seven runs scored in six games. The shortstop is up to 14 homers and 17 RBI in 46 games with Triple-A Memphis. He's batting .236, but an .811 OPS shows he's been able to flex some power since he was sent down in May. A little more consistency with the bat could get the 28-year-old a look for a promotion later in the summer if the Cardinals need infield depth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Royals' Michael Taylor: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Taylor (shoulder) from the restricted list Monday. Taylor was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Taylor missed three consecutive games with a right shoulder injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient healing time for Taylor, who could go on the 10-day injured list if he isn't available for the Royals' first game of the second half Friday against the Rays. Taylor, who has served as Kansas City's everyday center fielder this season, wrapped up the first half with a .264/.340/.385 slash line to go with five home runs, one stolen base, 26 runs and 24 RBI across 236 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Brewers' Jason Alexander: Sent back to minors

The Brewers optioned Alexander to Triple-A Nashville on Monday. After making starts in his first two appearances of the month for the Brewers, Alexander was deployed in a bulk-relief role in his final outing before the All-Star break in Sunday's loss to the Giants. He struggled mightily while working out of the bullpen, giving up seven earned runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings. The Brewers aren't certain to get Adrian Houser (elbow) back from the 15-day injured list by the time the team next requires a fifth starter July 26 versus the Twins, so prospect Ethan Small could be a candidate to get a call-up from Nashville to fill Alexander's spot in the rotation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Activated off COVID-19 IL

The Reds reinstated Moustakas (illness) from the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Moustakas will be ready to go following the All-Star break after missing the Reds' last three games of the first half due to virus-related protocols. The 33-year-old has produced a .210 batting average with five homers, 20 RBI, 24 runs and two stolen bases over 205 at-bats in 63 games this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Brewers' Alex Jackson: Activated and optioned

The Brewers reinstated Jackson (finger) from the 10-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville. Milwaukee already has three catchers on its 26-man active roster (Omar Narvaez, Victor Caratini and Pedro Severino), so Jackson won't join the big club even though he's made a full recovery from the left middle finger sprain that landed him on the IL on June 10. Jackson recently wrapped a five-game rehab assignment between the Brewers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate and Nashville, during which he went 3-for-9 with a double, five walks and a run scored.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Returning from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Dozier (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Dozier was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .265/.327/.445 slash line to go with nine home runs, two stolen bases, 36 runs and 31 RBI across 309 plate appearances. Now that he's been activated, the 30-year-old should step back into a near-everyday role when the Royals open their post-All-Star-break schedule Friday against the Rays.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Angels' Phil Gosselin: Rejoins Angels

The Angels claimed Gosselin off waivers from Atlanta on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. After being designated for assignment by Atlanta a week ago, Gosselin will move on to the organization with whom he spent the 2021 campaign. The 33-year-old ended up seeing considerable playing time for the Angels last season, logging 373 plate appearances while slashing .261/.314/.362 with seven home runs and four stolen bases. Gosselin will likely be ticketed for a utility role, with his ability to play both corner-outfield spots as well as three infield positions providing the Angels with some added versatility off the bench.
ANAHEIM, CA
Reds' Tyler Mahle: Rejoining rotation Sunday

Mahle (shoulder) is in line to come off the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Just as manager David Bell suggested would be the case shortly before the All-Star break, Mahle will be ready to step back into the rotation for the Reds' first series of the second half after spending close to the minimum amount of time on the shelf with a minor right shoulder strain. With the Reds safely out of contention for the playoffs, the team could be open to making Mahle available via trade ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline if the price is right. Mahle, who will be arbitration-eligible for a final time in 2023, has logged a 4.48 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 17 starts this season, but most underlying metrics (3.85 SIERA, 3.20 xERA) paint a rosier picture of his performance to date.
CINCINNATI, OH
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Recovery still on track

Wilson (knee) is progressing in his rehab and is still tracking for a return in December, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports. The 28-year-old underwent surgery in May after suffering the injury in Round 1 of the playoffs against Florida. Assuming he comes back in December, Wilson will miss a minimum of 24 regular-season contests while he recovers, so those relying on his fantasy services (and especially his physicality after last season's 240-hit showing) will need to alter their plans accordingly.
WASHINGTON, DC
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Strikes deal with Dallas

Hardy signed a three-year, $4.76 million contract with Dallas on July 6, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. The 6-foot-4 guard, who was selected with the 37th overall pick in June's draft, signed his deal before joining the Mavericks' entry for the Las Vegas Summer League. Over his five appearances in Las Vegas, Hardy averaged 15.0 points (on 34.7 percent shooting from the field), 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 29.5 minutes per contest. As a rookie second-round pick who bypassed college to play with the G League Ignite last season, Hardy isn't expected to be an immediate rotation player for Dallas in 2022-23.
DALLAS, TX
Royals' Brady Singer: Returning for second-half slate

The Royals reinstated Singer (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Singer was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Since his last start came Wednesday against the Tigers before he was placed on the restricted list Thursday, Singer didn't miss out on a start while he was deactivated. The 25-year-old right-hander finished the first half of the Royals' schedule with a 4-3 record, 4.02 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 69:18 K:BB across 71.2 innings over his 14 appearances (11 starts) for the big club.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Could be back Friday

Lewis (concussion) appeared in his 10th rehab game Sunday at Triple-A Tacoma and went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI. Between stops at Tacoma and High-A Everett for his rehab assignment that began July 3, Lewis has gone 6-for-23 with five home runs and 6:6 BB:K. Lewis served as Tacoma's designated hitter in his most recent two starts, but he manned left field for five innings Friday and could end up seeing most of his time at the corner-outfield spot opposite Jesse Winker if he returns from the 7-day injured list coming out of the All-Star break. The Mariners have primarily leaned on the duo of Sam Haggerty and Dylan Moore in right field since Taylor Trammell (hamstring) joined Lewis on the IL.
SEATTLE, WA

