Baltimore, MD

Scattered storms possible in Baltimore area on Saturday

By Chris Montcalmo
Nottingham MD
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service says there is a marginal risk...

www.nottinghammd.com

Nottingham MD

Flood Watch issued for Baltimore area

——— BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Baltimore area. The watch will be in effect for most of central Maryland from 4 p.m. through midnight. The threat for flash flooding may be accompanied by rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Baltimore area on Monday

BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Baltimore area. The watch covers most of central Maryland and will be in effect until 10 p.m. on Monday. Forecasters say hail, 70 m.p.h. winds, and a few tornadoes are possible. A Flood Watch also remains...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued for Wednesday in Baltimore area

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Wednesday in the Baltimore area. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Fire breaks out in Bowleys Quarters

——— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning fire in Bowleys Quarters. The fire was reported at around 10:15 a.m. at the C.P. Crane facility in the 1000-block of Carroll Island Road (21220). At the scene, units found several titanium tubes that were...
BOWLEYS QUARTERS, MD
Baltimore, MD

