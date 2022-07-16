Scattered storms possible in Baltimore area on Saturday

——— BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Baltimore area. The watch will be in effect for most of central Maryland from 4 p.m. through midnight. The threat for flash flooding may be accompanied by rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour,...
BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Baltimore area. The watch covers most of central Maryland and will be in effect until 10 p.m. on Monday. Forecasters say hail, 70 m.p.h. winds, and a few tornadoes are possible. A Flood Watch also remains...
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Wednesday in the Baltimore area. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma,...
——— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning fire in Bowleys Quarters. The fire was reported at around 10:15 a.m. at the C.P. Crane facility in the 1000-block of Carroll Island Road (21220). At the scene, units found several titanium tubes that were...
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials have launched a new pilot program aimed at easing recent woes regarding transportation to and from schools in the northeastern part of the county. To increase route efficiency and improve service to families, beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, BCPS is requiring all...
