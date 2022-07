Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Earlier this month, Philadelphia City Council unanimously passed an ordinance that makes the year-round curfew for teenagers stricter for older teens during the summer months. Under the former policy, kids ages 14 and 15 had to be indoors by 10 p.m. and 16- and 17-year-olds could stay out until midnight. Now, the older group must also be in by 10 p.m. or face a curfew violation. Philadelphia has had a curfew on the books since 1955. The adjustment lasts until September.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO