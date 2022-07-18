ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

Botetourt Co. first responder weighs in on Buchanan Co. flooding

By Kylie Kidd
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFXR) — Search and rescue teams from across southwest and central Virginia were called to help Buchanan County after a devastating flash flood took place Tuesday night. One of the many teams called out was the Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS. “The most impactful part of...

WFXR

Help arrives in various forms for Buchanan Co. flood victims

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL/WFXR) — Less than a week after floods decimated parts of Buchanan County, southwest Virginia businesses, nonprofits, and law enforcement agencies have turned out to help the people who lost everything. Early damage assessments conducted by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management estimate that 30 homes were destroyed by the flooding, with […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Why does Buchanan County keep flooding?

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — After the second bout of severe flooding in a year left more than 100 structures damaged across Buchanan County, southwest Virginians are left wondering why exactly the county is prone to such disasters. In press briefings with Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), officials...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Two Roanoke women nabbed in Franklin County B&E

During the traffic stop, deputies identified two female subjects: Magen Shea Rader, 34 years old of Roanoke (pictured at right) and Amelia Louise Campbell, 25 years old of Roanoke (at left). The vehicle returned as stolen out of Vinton, Virginia and included items related to the residential construction site larceny. Both Rader and Campbell were arrested on scene. Rader has been charged with Petit Larceny < $500 and Receiving Stolen Goods – $200 or more. Additionally, she was served on an outstanding warrant for Possession of Sch I/II Drugs out of Alleghany County. She is being held on a $5,000 secured bond. Campbell has been charged with Petit Larceny < $1,000 and Stolen Goods: Buy/Receive, Larceny > $1,000. She is being held on a $2,500 secured bond.
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

New resort planned for former AEP property in Penn Hall

Plans for a new resort facility at Smith Mountain Lake were unveiled to the Franklin County Planning Commission last week. The proposed site is the former location of Appalachian Power’s recently auctioned off Penn Hall. Craig and Angela Wilson purchased two pieces of property during the auction held by...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Buchanan County, VA
Southwest, central Virginia animal shelters filled to capacity

(WFXR) — Across southwest and central Virginia, a number of animal shelters are in crisis mode because they are overflowing with furry friends in need of forever families. Animal shelters, humane societies, and rescue organizations in the following localities have issued pleas for help to find homes for their many pets:
VIRGINIA STATE
Hot diggity dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Suns out buns out! The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making its way through Roanoke this Thursday through Sunday. Thursday, July 21 through Saturday, July 23, the iconic 27-foot-long hot dog-shaped vehicle will be appearing at multiple different places in Roanoke with a final stop in Franklin County on Sunday, July 24.
ROANOKE, VA
Hiker rescued on Sharp Top Mountain after passing out

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a situation first responders are saying could have been a whole lot worse when they responded to Sharp Top Mountain to rescue a hiker Wednesday. “It’s such a relief,” says Lt. Alex Mckinney of the Bedford Fire Department. No injuries were...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Cole Chevrolet holds fundraiser to help schools in the Two Virginias

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– One rivalry in the Two Virginias is getting a head start. The Cole Chevy Dealership in Bluefield, West Virginia decided to hold a fundraising event to help raise money for both Graham High School and Bluefield High School’s athletic programs. The football team and cheerleaders...
BLUEFIELD, WV
Appalachian Power issues warning about water levels downstream of Claytor and Leesville Dams

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Water levels at the Claytor and Leesville dams could rise starting July 20 and fluctuate throughout the week, according to Appalachian Power. The National Weather Service is calling for high temperatures and PJM, the independent regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid in 13 states, told Appalachian Power it might need to increase power generation at its hydroelectric plants to maintain the reliability of the regional electric grid if called upon to do so.
ROANOKE, VA
LewisGale opens second freestanding emergency room in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Officials with LewisGale Medical Center, Roanoke County, and the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house Monday to celebrate the opening of the hospital’s second freestanding emergency room, named Blue Hills ER. The ER on West Ruritan Road in...
ROANOKE, VA
Bedford County Fair canceled again

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Fair isn't happening this year. Pam Bailey, the director of economic development for Bedford County, said Tuesday that "after extensive research, collaboration, and discussions the Bedford County Fair Board has decided to not move forward with hosting a county fair in the fall 2022."
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Truck stolen from Tazewell County bus yard

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– A pickup truck was stolen from Tazewell County Public Schools. According to a release from the Tazewell police department, unknown individual(s) forced their way into the Tazewell County Public Schools Bus Garage and stole a white 2022 Ford F – 250 truck early in the morning on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
How the pandemic is impacting Virginia restaurants

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — As hospitality businesses seek to bounce back after the pandemic, there have been recent dining frustrations in the Roanoke Valley. Some restaurant owners and customers fear that things may never get back to pre-pandemic levels of service. The manager at Cabo Fish Taco in Roanoke...
ROANOKE, VA
Full Funding Restored For Recreation Budget At Philpott Lake

Delegate Wren Williams (R – Stuart) has announced that the Army Corps of Engineers at Philpott Lake is now scheduled to receive full funding for their recreation budget of $1.6 million. As of last month, current drafts of the Fiscal Year 2023 Army Corps Operations and Maintenance budget showed that Philpott Lake’s recreation budget had been slashed by 34%, or $545,000.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Upcoming FedEx distribution center to bring jobs to Bristol, Virginia

Bristol, Virginia Mayor Anthony Farnum said over social media on Wednesday that FedEx Ground plans to open a distribution center in the Exit 7 area. According to Farnum, the City of Bristol and Washington County, Virginia collaborated to bring the upcoming 251,000 square-foot facility to Bonham Road, just outside of city limits.
Covington city treasurer arrested for drug charges

COVINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — The treasurer for the City of Covington was taken into custody on Tuesday for multiple charges, including drug possession. According to Virginia State Police, 60-year-old Theresa Ann Harrison of Covington, was arrested on Tuesday, July 19 for three felony counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics, as well as one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information.
COVINGTON, VA

