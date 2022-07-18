ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

High winds create ‘unique hazards’ during Salt Lake City grass fire

By Jared Page
Gephardt Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A grass fire buffeted by high winds “created unique hazards” for Salt Lake City firefighters Sunday evening near 7200 West and Interstate 80....

gephardtdaily.com

Comments / 0

 

