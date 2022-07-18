ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Monsoon Edge

By Dann Cianca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe will remain sandwiched between high pressure over the American West and a trough off low pressure to our northwest. These two features will continue to do battle for the next week, only meaning for slight temperature variations locally. Sunday into Monday, a small amount of monsoon moisture will rotate in...

