Last year was a record-setting year for new HIV cases, especially in rural areas according to the Nebraska Examiner. But state and local officials said they’re not sure whether that’s a reflection of an increase in new cases or a resumption in testing, which was suspended during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, or both. A health advisory sent out in early July by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 2021 saw the highest number of new HIV diagnoses since 2010. The 107 cases last year compared with an average of 81 cases per year during the past decade.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO