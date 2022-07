NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Public officials in New Bedford set up cooling centers in different parts of the city this week to help residents beat the heat. “We offer the library as a cooling center year after year because all of our buildings are air conditioned, and the main library is open 9 to 9, and it’s the perfect place for people to come and spend the day,” said Olivia Melo, director of the New Bedford Free Public Library.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO