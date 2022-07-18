ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson County, NE

Cozad Woman Dies After Crash on I-80 in Dawson County

huskeradio.com
 3 days ago

A Dawson County woman died following a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near Gothenburg last Thursday evening. According to the Nebraska...

www.huskeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
huskeradio.com

Iowa Teen Dies Following Rollover Crash Near Overton

An Iowa teen has died following a rollover crash on I-80 Tuesday night near Overton. According to Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody, deputies were called just before 5:30 p.m. to mile marker 244 – four miles west of the Overton exit – for a report of a one-vehicle rollover. Moody said witnesses at the scene reported a rear tire on an eastbound 2004 Ford Explorer, driven by a 16-year-old, failed, causing the vehicle to roll and eject the 19-year-old passenger who was in the back seat. The vehicle ended up in the westbound lanes.
OVERTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Blown tire leads to fatal I-80 crash near Overton, killing Sioux City teen

OVERTON, NE — A teenager from Iowa is dead after authorities say a blown tire caused a vehicle to crash on Interstate 80. Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody says deputies responded to reports of the accident just before 5:30 Tuesday evening near the Overton exit. He says the rear driver-side tire blew out on the SUV and the 16-year-old driver overcorrected, sending the vehicle into the median where it flipped. A 19-year-old passenger was unbuckled in the back seat and ejected. The girl, from Sioux City, Iowa, landed in the opposite lane but wasn’t hit by a car.
OVERTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wilcox man dies after possible electrocution

WILCOX, NE — The Kearney County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who was possibly electrocuted over the weekend. The Sheriff's Office was dispatched to C Road north of Wilcox around 9:30 Saturday night for a report of an electrocution. 39-year-old James Robinson of Wilcox was transported by ambulance to a hospital. He later died from his injuries.
huskeradio.com

Colorado Man Faces Charges After Multiple Drugs Found in Vehicle Near Grand Island

A Colorado man is facing multiple charges after a Nebraska State Patrol trooper located drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop Monday morning. According to Tri City Television Station NTV; Nick Tran, 33, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, is charged in Hall County Court with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance (Oxycodone Hydrochloride) with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (ketamine) and possession of a controlled substance (Adderall).
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Cozad, NE
Crime & Safety
Dawson County, NE
Accidents
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
County
Dawson County, NE
City
Cozad, NE
Dawson County, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Gothenburg, NE
Cozad, NE
Accidents
News Channel Nebraska

Holdrege PD: Missing Kansas teens possibly in central Nebraska

HOLDREGE, Neb. -- The Holdrege Police Department is notifying the public that missing/endangered runaways could be in the area. HPD said that Lauren McQuigg, Lucia Hernández, and Taylor Criswell, all 16 years old went missing from Garden City, Kan. on June 29. The Kansas Missing & Unsolved/Missouri Missing &...
HOLDREGE, NE
North Platte Post

UPDATED Lexington police searching for missing girl

LEXINGTON, Neb.-The Lexington Police Department is investigating a missing/runaway juvenile. Akon G. Deng was last observed late on July 19, 2022, in the Lexington area. She was observed wearing a white tank top and jean shorts along with sandals. If anyone has any information as to her whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Lexington, Nebraska Police Department at 308-324-2317 or on Facebook.
LEXINGTON, NE
klkntv.com

Two arrested after wrong-way chase on I-80 near North Platte

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people were arrested after authorities say they led police on a pursuit the wrong way down Interstate 80. Friday around 11:45 p.m., the North Platte Police Department responded to a disturbance at The Flying J truck stop. A Dodge Durango fled from the scene,...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 80#Mile Marker#Traffic Accident#The Nebraska State Patrol#Nsp
huskeradio.com

Fire Sunday Near McCook Caused by Dragging Trailer Chains

A grass fire started Sunday afternoon east of McCook according to the Red Willow Western Rural Fire Department. “Rww was dispatched to a grass fire this afternoon east of McCook. Rww called for mutual aid from Indianola fire due to the heat, tired crews and high fire danger. This fire occurred due to trailer chains dragging and was quickly put out. After patrols today we are continuing our 75 percent containment rate on the mm26 fire. There have been smoke and flame on the interior and close to the exterior of the fire and with high heat and fire weather forecasts we are not comfortable increasing our containment percentages. Remember to shrink up your trailer chains so they do not drag, check bearings and just be careful.”
MCCOOK, NE
KSNB Local4

Police share stats from Kearney Cruise Nite enforcement

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Thousands of people enjoyed a week full of activities during the 35th year of Kearney’s annual Cruise Nite event. Kearney Police received excellent cooperation with the community, the businesses and citizens both from Kearney and those that came to Kearney to enjoy the activities. KPD...
KEARNEY, NE
huskeradio.com

Fire Near McCook Remains at 75% Contained

The Red Willow Western Rural Fire Department said that at this time, the fire north of McCook is to remain at 75% through at least Friday. Officials said that erratic wind shifts have kept crews busy on mop up. The morning shifts seem to have more work than the evenings. Tuesday morning, the department said there was a break out on the southern edge of the fire line. Due to terrain and the amount of unburned cedars, branches, leaves and litter, officials said they don’t feel comfortable changing the containment percentage.
ENVIRONMENT
huskeradio.com

Lincoln County Man Charged with Conspiracy in Fraudulent Check Scheme

Ivan Krell of North Platte was arrested Monday on charges of theft, conspiracy to commit theft and passing a bad check according to the North Platte Bulletin. Krell was charged with the crimes in March but wasn’t found until Monday. According to a police affidavit, Krell took part in a collaboration by two couples to steal thousands of dollars from merchants in March with bad checks.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
huskeradio.com

Dawson County Man Gets 18-20 Years in Prison for Shooting Death of Teen

A Dawson County man charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy has been sentenced to 18-20 years in prison. Tri-City Television Station NTV reports that Ramon Gonzalez-Romero, 20, was sentenced Friday in Dawson County District Court to 18 to 20 years in prison on one count of manslaughter. He was given credit for 559 days served.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

NPPD officer retires after 44 years

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After four decades of working for the North Platte Police Department, Lt. Rich Thompson is retiring. “My whole career has been right here in North Platte,” said Lieutenant Rich Thompson. “The best part of the job is bringing someone to justice, especially when the victim cannot speak for themselves like a homicide victim. Those are the most rewarding. It’s a serious job, and we get the job done.”
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

North Platte Hunting Guide’s Client Convicted of Illegal Transport of Illegal Game

A Georgia hunter was sentenced Friday in federal court for illegally transporting deer that were illegally taken near North Platte. The North Platte Bulletin reports that Daniel C. Morris, 40, of Monroe, Ga. was sentenced in Lincoln, to 7 years’ probation for violating the Lacey Act – unlawfully transporting wildlife in interstate commerce. He must also pay a $5,000 fine and pay $2,000 restitution, U.S. District Judge John Gerrard said.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

High temps break records set in 1936

A couple of Nebraskan towns experienced new daily record high temperatures. Many Nebraskans spent July 18th trying to beat the heat since most areas reached temps that hit, or surpassed 100 degrees during the hottest part of the day. North Platte reached a record-breaking temp of 104 degrees. This beat...
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

North Platte City Council approves new garbage rule

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte City Council approved a change to the sanitation department’s handling of bulk garbage on Tuesday. Within the last 18 months, the sanitation department has seen a rising number of trash items placed outside the trash bin. They would like residents to start paying for the disposal of such items.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Business / City Leaders Hold Ceremonial Ground Breaking on Candlewood Suites in North Platte

Rev Development, NGC Group and North Platte leaders held ceremonial ground breaking on Avid Candlewood Suites on East Eugene Avenue. According to the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation this new four-story, 58,822 square ft dual brand Avid-Candlewood will be the first ever built. This IHG hotel located south of Iron Horse Park and west of the D&N Event Center will have 57 Avid units plus 66 Candlewood Suites to total 123 rooms.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Hill Throws One-Hitter: Seniors Defeat Kearney in Districts

The North Platte Bulletin reports; Cooper Hill was one strike away from throwing a no-hitter on Monday for the North Platte FNBO Seniors against Kearney in districts. Scout Simmons doubled to center field to break up the no-hitter. But Simmons was stranded on second as Hill got the next batter out to preserve an 8-0 shutout over arch-rival Kearney in the Area 7 tournament. With the loss, Kearney was eliminated from contention for the district title. After North Platte defeated Kearney, Hastings defeated Grand Island, 5-3, setting up a three-way battle Tuesday between Grand Island, (22-11), Hastings (29-9) and North Platte (22-20) for the district title and two state tournament berths according to the North Platte Bulletin. Each of the three teams now has one loss in the tournament. Games are played at Hastings.
KEARNEY, NE
huskeradio.com

Interview: North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher Recaps Tuesday’s City Council Meeting

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher joined Huskeradio’s Mugs in the Morning with Tristen Winder this week to recap Tuesday evenings North Platte City Council meeting. Mayor Kelliher discusses the council’s approval to sell land to Sustainable Beef, LLC for their Lincoln County based facility. And the approval to sell land to the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation for a housing development. Mayor Kelliher also discusses some changes coming to trash collection for city residents.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy