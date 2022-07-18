Cozad Woman Dies After Crash on I-80 in Dawson County

A grass fire started Sunday afternoon east of McCook according to the Red Willow Western Rural Fire Department. “Rww was dispatched to a grass fire this afternoon east of McCook. Rww called for mutual aid from Indianola fire due to the heat, tired crews and high fire danger. This fire occurred due to trailer chains dragging and was quickly put out. After patrols today we are continuing our 75 percent containment rate on the mm26 fire. There have been smoke and flame on the interior and close to the exterior of the fire and with high heat and fire weather forecasts we are not comfortable increasing our containment percentages. Remember to shrink up your trailer chains so they do not drag, check bearings and just be careful.”

MCCOOK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO