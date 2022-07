Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing has joined his Sarpy County counterpart in getting sued over the mistaken distribution of millions of dollars of in-lieu-of-tax revenue according to the Nebraska Examiner. The Westside Community School District, in a lawsuit filed July 1, is seeking at least $11 million in tax revenue the district maintains was wrongly distributed to other school districts in Douglas County during 2019-21. The lawsuit is similar to one filed last year in Sarpy County by four school districts: Omaha, Millard, Gretna and Springfield Platteview. They claim that they were underpaid by about $6.5 million during those three years because of mistaken calculations by the Sarpy County treasurer.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO