Jennifer Lopez Originally Intended to Take Ben Affleck’s Last Name in Marriage, as Seen in 2003 Interview – E! Online

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez has officially fulfilled a dream almost two decades in the making. The Marry Me star, 52, tied the knot with her fiancé Ben Affleck, 49, in a surprise wedding ceremony at the...

HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off wedding dress for marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married at a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas, the singer announced.“Bennifer” shared intimate clips of their outfits on JLo’s newsletter, On The JLo.This video shows Lopez wearing one of two dresses from her big day, which she said was “from an old movie.”“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez said.The couple were previously engaged in 2002, but called their wedding off in 2004, before rekindling their relationship in 2021.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck and changes her nameRyan Reynolds sends touching message to fan after open-heart surgeryStudents launch rocket 16,000ft into air in bid to reach space with reusable rocket
CBS News

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tie the knot

A-listers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the not in Las Vegas over the weekend. The couple confirmed their nuptials on Lopez's website and newsletter. In a post titled "We Did It," the newlywed called her wedding "the best night ever" and shared multiple photos and videos of herself and Affleck, both dressed in white, from their wedding night.
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
