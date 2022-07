The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly frustrated and disappointed by the inability to come to terms with Orlando Brown Jr. on a new contract extension. When the Kansas City Chiefs and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. were unable to come to terms on a new long-term extension by the franchise tag deadline on July 15, there was understandable negativity all around. Everyone involved would have benefitted from an agreement with long-term security for both sides. Instead, the relationship is now uncertain with the potential for drama in the present as the team doesn’t know if Brown will be at training camp or not.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO