ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Oklahoma Group Out As Partner in North Platte Racino

huskeradio.com
 3 days ago

A Nebraska family proposing a Horsetrack – Casino in North Platte and Gering has lost their primary partner....

www.huskeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
huskeradio.com

Hill Throws One-Hitter: Seniors Defeat Kearney in Districts

The North Platte Bulletin reports; Cooper Hill was one strike away from throwing a no-hitter on Monday for the North Platte FNBO Seniors against Kearney in districts. Scout Simmons doubled to center field to break up the no-hitter. But Simmons was stranded on second as Hill got the next batter out to preserve an 8-0 shutout over arch-rival Kearney in the Area 7 tournament. With the loss, Kearney was eliminated from contention for the district title. After North Platte defeated Kearney, Hastings defeated Grand Island, 5-3, setting up a three-way battle Tuesday between Grand Island, (22-11), Hastings (29-9) and North Platte (22-20) for the district title and two state tournament berths according to the North Platte Bulletin. Each of the three teams now has one loss in the tournament. Games are played at Hastings.
KEARNEY, NE
huskeradio.com

Visiting with Nebraskans By NE U.S. Senator Deb Fischer

While visiting Columbus recently, I was asked by a member of the press what was my favorite part of my time in the area. I explained that the truth is visiting with Nebraskans is one of the best parts of my job. As lawmakers, it’s vital that we are out in our communities, listening to Nebraskans, and hearing what’s on folks’ minds. That’s why I was pleased to have the opportunity to stop by this great community.
NEBRASKA STATE
huskeradio.com

Nominations Open for Yards of Summer in North Platte

Do you know a business or someone who is dedicated to keeping their yard in tip top shape? If so, it’s time to send nominations for the Yard of the Summer contest organized by the North Platte Bulletin and Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful. This years’ prize sponsors are North Platte Hardware Do It Center and REMAX by Koby Rickertsen according to the North Platte Bulletin. You have time to get things perfect in your yard and/or business: Entries will be judged Friday-Sunday, Aug. 12-14.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Weekend Earthquake Reported in Nebraska

An earthquake rocked an area southwest of Superior Saturday morning. The U.S. National Weather Service Hastings posting the following on Facebook Saturday, “A shaky start today in Jewell County (and adjacent areas) as an earthquake occurred at 7-51 a.m. It was centered 4.3 miles southwest of Superior with a magnitude of 3.7.” Residents in south central and southeast Nebraska reported feeling the rumble, but there are no reports of any damage at this time according to Tri-City Television Station, NTV.
SUPERIOR, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
North Platte, NE
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Texas State
City
North Platte, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
North Platte, NE
Lifestyle
huskeradio.com

Nebraska Sees Rise in New HIV Cases, Especially in Rural Areas

Last year was a record-setting year for new HIV cases, especially in rural areas according to the Nebraska Examiner. But state and local officials said they’re not sure whether that’s a reflection of an increase in new cases or a resumption in testing, which was suspended during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, or both. A health advisory sent out in early July by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 2021 saw the highest number of new HIV diagnoses since 2010. The 107 cases last year compared with an average of 81 cases per year during the past decade.
NEBRASKA STATE
huskeradio.com

Iowa Teen Dies Following Rollover Crash Near Overton

An Iowa teen has died following a rollover crash on I-80 Tuesday night near Overton. According to Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody, deputies were called just before 5:30 p.m. to mile marker 244 – four miles west of the Overton exit – for a report of a one-vehicle rollover. Moody said witnesses at the scene reported a rear tire on an eastbound 2004 Ford Explorer, driven by a 16-year-old, failed, causing the vehicle to roll and eject the 19-year-old passenger who was in the back seat. The vehicle ended up in the westbound lanes.
OVERTON, NE
huskeradio.com

Nebraska Crop Conditions Hold Steady Under Heat Wave as Weather Remains a Challenge

A Central Nebraska farmer says weather has been the biggest challenge this growing season. “The weather this year just in general has been pretty brutal.” Clay Govier tells Brownfield he started pivots about two weeks ahead of planting once it got underway in May, and they haven’t shut off since. “Even at this point in the year when we’re really starting to get into what is traditionally the heavy irrigating season, I don’t think we’ve ever irrigated so much. We started out with such a deficit from having no moisture in the winter and none in the spring.”
NEBRASKA STATE
huskeradio.com

University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter’s Op-Ed: With Much Accomplished, University Setting Higher Goals

Nebraskans have achieved a great deal despite extraordinary challenges over the past few years. Looking around the country, I have no doubt our state is in a stronger position than most as we move past the pandemic. I’m proud to say the University of Nebraska System is part of that success story. When Covid-19 hit, we acted decisively for the benefit of the state. We created the Nebraska Promise, providing tuition-free education to qualifying Nebraskans. We launched a plan to partner with state leaders to fix our aging buildings while saving taxpayer dollars.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Oklahoma Group Out#Global Gaming Solutions#Llc#Gaming Commission#Above Photo#Yougonet Gaming News
huskeradio.com

Knights Earn USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for Sixth Straight Season

The United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced on Monday that North Platte Community College has earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2021-22 season. The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or a 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Interview: District 42 Nebraska State Senator Mike Jacobson Joins KODY for Weekly Legislative Update

District 42 Nebraska State Senator Mike Jacobson joined Huskeradio’s Mugs in the Morning with Tristen Winder this week for KODY’s Weekly Legislative Update. Senator Jacobson breaks down TIF and the newly approved and altered Micro TIF and discusses the possibility of a Special Legislative Session in Nebraska on the heels of the US Supreme Court Decision in regard to Roe v Wade. Senator Jacobson also discusses his working relationship with newly sworn in Nebraska Congressman Mike Flood.
NEBRASKA STATE
huskeradio.com

NP City Council Approves Sale of Land for Sustainable Beef and Chamber Housing Project

The North Platte city council approved the sale of land immediately east of the city for the Sustainable Beef packing plant for $142,500 on Tuesday, but the sale won’t be immediate. The council unanimously approved the deal with no debate, and also waived the normal requirement of three readings, so the sale can take place as soon as everything is in order. The North Platte Bulletin reports that Sustainable Beef must meet some requirements. The company most have a signed construction contract to build the plant at a capacity of 1,500 head per day, obtain a written loan agreement, and have enough equity to secure a legitimate loan.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Colorado Man Faces Charges After Multiple Drugs Found in Vehicle Near Grand Island

A Colorado man is facing multiple charges after a Nebraska State Patrol trooper located drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop Monday morning. According to Tri City Television Station NTV; Nick Tran, 33, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, is charged in Hall County Court with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance (Oxycodone Hydrochloride) with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (ketamine) and possession of a controlled substance (Adderall).
GRAND ISLAND, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
huskeradio.com

Interview: North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher Recaps Tuesday’s City Council Meeting

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher joined Huskeradio’s Mugs in the Morning with Tristen Winder this week to recap Tuesday evenings North Platte City Council meeting. Mayor Kelliher discusses the council’s approval to sell land to Sustainable Beef, LLC for their Lincoln County based facility. And the approval to sell land to the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation for a housing development. Mayor Kelliher also discusses some changes coming to trash collection for city residents.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Waite & McWha Law Firm Resigns As City Attorney

As North Platte City Officials search for contracted City Attorney, the current firm has withdrawn from consideration according to the North Platte Bulletin. North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher said he and former City Manager Matt Kibbon requested and obtained proposals from firms in the interest of the taxpayers, similar to bid-letting for other large contracts with the city.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Lincoln County Man Charged with Conspiracy in Fraudulent Check Scheme

Ivan Krell of North Platte was arrested Monday on charges of theft, conspiracy to commit theft and passing a bad check according to the North Platte Bulletin. Krell was charged with the crimes in March but wasn’t found until Monday. According to a police affidavit, Krell took part in a collaboration by two couples to steal thousands of dollars from merchants in March with bad checks.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

Dawson County Man Gets 18-20 Years in Prison for Shooting Death of Teen

A Dawson County man charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy has been sentenced to 18-20 years in prison. Tri-City Television Station NTV reports that Ramon Gonzalez-Romero, 20, was sentenced Friday in Dawson County District Court to 18 to 20 years in prison on one count of manslaughter. He was given credit for 559 days served.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy