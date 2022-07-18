Oklahoma Group Out As Partner in North Platte Racino

The North Platte Bulletin reports; Cooper Hill was one strike away from throwing a no-hitter on Monday for the North Platte FNBO Seniors against Kearney in districts. Scout Simmons doubled to center field to break up the no-hitter. But Simmons was stranded on second as Hill got the next batter out to preserve an 8-0 shutout over arch-rival Kearney in the Area 7 tournament. With the loss, Kearney was eliminated from contention for the district title. After North Platte defeated Kearney, Hastings defeated Grand Island, 5-3, setting up a three-way battle Tuesday between Grand Island, (22-11), Hastings (29-9) and North Platte (22-20) for the district title and two state tournament berths according to the North Platte Bulletin. Each of the three teams now has one loss in the tournament. Games are played at Hastings.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO