ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

GOP Senate candidate arrested for allegedly making false child trafficking report

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ifl2N_0gj5GH5L00
Tweet

A Maryland Republican running for U.S. Senate was arrested Friday on allegations of falsely claiming to have information about child sex trafficking, according to a release from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Dark White, 54, running for Senate as “Dr. Jon McGreevey,” told police that a man at the Edgewood, Md., adult bookstore where he works was forcing a young girl to perform sex acts on male customers.

The sheriff’s office charged White with making false statements to law enforcement.

“It is shameful that a candidate for public office would make up such a story and use it to further his own political agenda,” Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler said in the statement.

“It is even more appalling, that another individual, who is running for a law enforcement position, would embrace such an obviously false narrative in an effort to gain political traction – nothing more,” Gahler wrote, apparently referring to Republican candidate for Baltimore county sheriff, Andy Kuhl, who the Baltimore Sun reports has made appearances with White.

White is one of 10 Republicans on the ballot for Tuesday’s GOP primary in Maryland.

He is being held at the Harford County Detention Center.

Comments / 3

Related
POLITICO

False Georgia electors are deemed targets of DA criminal probe

The 16 Republicans who falsely signed certificates claiming to be Georgia’s valid presidential electors have been deemed criminal “targets” by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. Willis indicated...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harford County, MD
Edgewood, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Harford County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Edgewood, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
MyChesCo

75-Year-Old Sentenced to 12 Months Probation and $50,000 Fine

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Charles W. Johnston, age 75, of Fairfax County, VA, was sentenced on July 8, 2022, to 12 months probation and a $50,000 fine by United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson. Following a 4-day trial, Johnston was previously convicted in November 2021 of obstructing a United States Department of Labor (DOL) investigation regarding the administration of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 520 Pension Plan.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Fulton probe heats up; Abrams clears stance on defunding police; Pain of inflation

Kurt Young, @kurtbyoung, Political science professor & department chair, Clark Atlanta University. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, Political reporter & columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Rene Alegria, CEO, Mundo Hispanico. The breakdown:. 1. 14th District race continues fundraising. Incumbent Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, has raised more than $10 million dollars and spent $7.9...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Child Trafficking#Sex Trafficking#Republicans#Violent Crime#Gop#U S Senate#Baltimore Sun
AL.com

New York City Mayor Eric Adams joins voting district fight: Don’t let ‘Alabama rewrite the law’

New York City is joining in the fight against voter redistricting in Alabama, saying the plan would “dilute the votes of Black Americans and disenfranchise millions.”. Mayor Eric Adams and Corporation Counsel Sylvia Hinds-Radix said New York City has filed an amicus brief in the case of Merrill v. Milligan, alleging the Alabama Congressional redistricting plan violates part of the Voting Rights Act that prohibits procedures that discriminate based on race.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama Democratic Party removes judge candidate from November ballot

The Alabama Democratic Party has removed from the ballot its nominee in a Montgomery circuit judge race. The party said nominee Sebrina Martin provided incomplete, misleading, and false information on her statement of economic interests filed with the Alabama Ethics Commission. After viewing evidence and hearing witnesses and arguments on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Senate
AL.com

World Games human trafficking operation leads to rescue of several victims, including children, and dozens of arrests

Dozens of people were arrested, multiple human trafficking victims identified and helped, and seven missing children recovered, during a month-long operation surrounding the World Games in Birmingham. Homeland Security Investigations carried out the extensive operation as part of the World Games Human Exploitation Task Force, authorities said Monday. Dubbed “Operation...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wach.com

SC mother worried after ICU nurse vanishes

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — An ICU nurse is missing, gone without a trace. Her mother was terrified something awful happened to her. 39-year-old Shauna Brown has a lot going for her. A good job and in school to become a registered nurse. But it’s the circumstances around her disappearance that has her mother so worried.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cheryl E Preston

The childhood home of Emmett Till and a Virginia house will benefit from a 3 million dollar grant

The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund cultural preservation organization announced on Tuesday that the Chicago house where Emmett Till grew up will receive a share of $3 million in grants being distributed to 33 sites and organizations throughout the United States. All recipients have been deemed "important pieces of African American history."
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

641K+
Followers
76K+
Post
484M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy