Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals SP Miles Mikolas added to National League All-Star roster

By Kevin Ryans
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas was named to the National League All-Star Team on Sunday.

Mikolas sports a 7-7 record with a 2.54 earned run average in 19 starts this season. He has given up two or fewer runs in seven of his last eight outings.

Albert Pujols in the Home Run Derby: Everything you need to know

It’s the second all-star game selection for the 33-year-old. Mikolas also made the team in 2018 during a season where he went 18-4 for St. Louis.

The Cardinals will have three other representatives in Los Angeles for the midsummer classic on Tuesday, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, Albert Pujols, and closer Ryan Helsley. The League also selected Nolan Arenado. However, Arenado bowed out due to ongoing back issues .

