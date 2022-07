With the No. 143 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Chicago Cubs selected RHP Brandon Birdsell out of Texas Tech University. Birdsell is the first college player the Cubs have taken on Day Two of the MLB Draft, and the second overall after the team used the No. 7 pick to select RHP Cade Horton. The 6-foot-2 college right-hander has a strong fastball and slider that has put his name on the map.

