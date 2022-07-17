New Hampshire Cup results, points

Here is what drivers had to say after Sunday’s Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire:. Christopher Bell — Winner: “Man, that one was much needed right there. I tell you what, that was a hell of a race from my viewpoint. It was so much fun racing with the 45 (Kurt Busch), the 22 (Joey Logano) and the 9 (Elliott). We were all running different lines. That was a blast. Just so happy to be here at Joe Gibbs Racing and so good to get that 20 car back in victory lane. Winning Cup races is hard. Just seems like we’ve been close then we had fallen off a little bit last week. I was talking to my best friend and I told him, ‘Earlier in the year I felt like we were right on the verge of winning. Then the last couple of weeks I felt like we were pretty far away.’ But here we are today.’’

LOUDON, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO