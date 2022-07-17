ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

New Hampshire Cup results, points

By Mike Hembree
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Bell scored his first victory of the NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and punched his ticket into the playoff...

nascar.nbcsports.com

Robert
2d ago

Bell gets just deserved win and checks his box for the Championship. Pit Crew spot on, who would have known

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Big Finish

The 2022 Cup Series season has been a frustrating one for Bubba Wallace, mostly due to pit crew issues, but Sunday was promising. The 23XI Racing driver had a top-three finish at the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Wallace took to social media following his P3 finish. NASCAR fans were impressed.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Has 5-Word Message Before Sunday's Race

Bubba Wallace is eager to visit the winner's circle. The 23XI Racing driver is seeking his first victory of the season. While he started 2022 with a second-place showing at the Daytona 500, he's since yet to place higher than No. 10. Wallace will look to reverse those trends Sunday...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Kyle Busch is talking to other NASCAR teams for 2023 contract

Since 2008, Kyle Busch has driven for Joe Gibbs Racing. He’s a two time NASCAR Cup Series champion claiming the title in 2015 and again in 2019. However, his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing is set to expire at the end of the 2022 season. At the same time, MARS Incorporated has announced their NASCAR sponsorship will also conclude at the end of 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Tuesday Afternoon's Big Announcement

NASCAR will hold a news conference this Tuesday that'll feature executive Ben Kennedy, driver Bubba Wallace and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The current expectation is that a NASCAR event will be coming to the Windy City. According to The Athletic, Chicago will endorse NASCAR "street course events" for a few...
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Joe Gibbs makes admission about Kyle Busch sponsorship

It is well known around NASCAR that Joe Gibbs Racing has not been able to resign Kyle Busch yet because they can’t find a new sponsor. Mars, who sponsors Busch’s No. 18 car, is leaving soon and the coach admits he hasn’t been able to find a new sponsor as quickly as he thought he would.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Humbled: NASCAR World Reacts

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been around the NASCAR world for pretty much his entire life. While the legendary NASCAR driver has retired from full-time racing, he remains close to the sport through several different areas of racing. This week, Dale Jr. opened up about what it's like on the ownership...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Chase Elliott Writes New Chapter With Joey Logano at New Hampshire, and the Team Penske Driver Hints at Retaliation

Joey Logano and Chase Elliott had an incident during Sunday's race at New Hampshire. Afterward, the Team Penske driver said it wasn't a "good move," hinting that it wasn't over. The post Chase Elliott Writes New Chapter With Joey Logano at New Hampshire, and the Team Penske Driver Hints at Retaliation appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Celebrating Hailie Deegan On Monday

It's officially Hailie Deegan's birthday today (Jul. 18). Deegan is now 21 years old (she can now legally purchase alcohol in the United States). NASCAR fans were quick to wish her a happy birthday on social media. Deegan is currently part of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. She finished...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

What drivers said at New Hampshire

Here is what drivers had to say after Sunday’s Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire:. Christopher Bell — Winner: “Man, that one was much needed right there. I tell you what, that was a hell of a race from my viewpoint. It was so much fun racing with the 45 (Kurt Busch), the 22 (Joey Logano) and the 9 (Elliott). We were all running different lines. That was a blast. Just so happy to be here at Joe Gibbs Racing and so good to get that 20 car back in victory lane. Winning Cup races is hard. Just seems like we’ve been close then we had fallen off a little bit last week. I was talking to my best friend and I told him, ‘Earlier in the year I felt like we were right on the verge of winning. Then the last couple of weeks I felt like we were pretty far away.’ But here we are today.’’
LOUDON, NH
NBC Sports

Joe Gibbs ‘surprised’ Kyle Busch’s extension not done

LOUDON, N.H. — Car owner Joe Gibbs admits he’s “surprised” that his team has not completed a contract extension for two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch. Joe Gibbs Racing also has yet to announce a sponsor for the No. 18 car for next season. Mars, Inc. announced in December that this season would be its last sponsoring a car at JGR and the last for the company in NASCAR. Without a sponsor, the team can’t complete Busch’s extension.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

IndyCar results and points after Toronto

Toronto results, points: Scott Dixon ended a 23-race NTT IndyCar Series winless streak (the second longest in his career) Sunday, winning the Honda Indy Toronto by 0.8106 seconds over Colton Herta. With his first victory in the No. 9 Dallara-Honda since May 1, 2021 at Texas Motor Speedway, Dixon tied...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Keselowski v. Dillon - A difference of opinion in New Hampshire

Brad Keselowski and Austin Dillon have a difference of opinion about what happened between them Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Under caution after Kyle Busch spun on lap 163, Dillon drove up alongside Keselowski on the backstretch and swerved at the RFK Racing driver, making contact with the No. 6 car. Keselowski quickly retaliated by hitting Dillon on the right side of his Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet and then the back bumper. The two nearly ended up in the Turn 3 grass.
MOTORSPORTS
USA TODAY

NASCAR at New Hampshire 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Sunday's Ambetter 301

As NASCAR makes its lone trip to New England this season, the pressure is on for Cup Series drivers hoping to make the 2022 playoffs. Only seven races remain in the regular season, so winless drivers only have a handful of opportunities to reach victory lane and secure a spot in the 10-race playoff. Sixteen drivers will make the Cup playoffs, which begin Sept. 4, and 13 drivers have already won a race, leaving only a few berths open – for now – for drivers without a win to point their way into the postseason.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Christopher Bell’s win alters playoff picture

LOUDON, N.H. — Christopher Bell became the season’s 14th different winner Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and altered the playoff picture. Bell’s victory moved Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. to the final playoff spot with six races left. Truex won both stages and led...
MOTORSPORTS

