The Washington Nationals are reportedly trying to include a pitcher in any Juan Soto trades, per The Athletic’s Jim Bowden. It is never ideal for a team to trade their top star, but that is a situation that the Washington Nationals are considering. The team is reportedly open to trading 23-year-old outfielder Juan Soto after he turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer this past weekend. Now, it is a matter of seeing what teams would have to give up in return for Soto by the Aug. 2 deadline. But, the Nationals are looking to include another player in trades for Soto.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 HOURS AGO