Porter, OK

56th Annual Porter Peach Festival ends Saturday

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PORTER, Okla. — Saturday was the final day of the 56th Annual Porter Peach Festival, a three day celebration of the town’s agriculture legacy.

The event took place over three days and featured live music, a parade, food trucks, arts and craft vendors, a culinary contest, tractor pulls, free peaches and ice cream and more.

One festival goer described bringing his kids to the festival.

“Honestly the junk food. I didn’t do any cooking yesterday so they [his children] just gorged themselves on funnel cakes and chicken on a stick. They love that.”

Livesay Orchards and The Peach Barn - Orchard & Bakery were also present at the festival for peach shopping needs.

