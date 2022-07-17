ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

In Lake County, school resource officers keep the peace — and train for the worst

By Frank Stanfield
Daily Commercial
 3 days ago
TAVARES — Keith Johnson, 13, was about to change two lives forever at Tavares Middle School in 1995: His, and a fellow student named Joey Summerall.

He walked up to Summerall on a crowded sidewalk. A girl standing two feet away heard him say, “Here I go,” and he started blasting away with 13 rounds from a 9 mm handgun. Three hundred students ran for their lives. Joey was dead, and Keith was on his way to a life behind bars.

There were no school resource officers then. Things might have ended differently if there had been. Today, law enforcement officers stationed at schools have helped teachers and administrators confiscate guns, track down threats and helped secure a safe, secure learning environment.

The effort was spurred by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act enacted by the Florida Legislature. Funding comes from a local tax that the School Board is asking voters to extend in November.

“There are currently 35 deputies, including supervisors, assigned to the school resource unit. The school contract is paid by both the Board of County Commissioners and the School Board. The BCC would have to look to an alternate source of funding if the approval doesn’t go through,” said Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell.

Some of Lake County’s municipal police departments also furnish school resource officers.

Grinnell worked with the School Board to promote the tax in 2018, and he plans to do it again.

A homeowner with a $250,000 taxable value will pay $187.50 per year, according to the school district. More than 56% of the voters approved it initially.

'The first line of defense'

“School resource deputies are important for several reasons,” Grinnell said. “They are the first line of defense for any threat on campus.”

They not only investigate crimes on campus, but sometimes off campus, too.

They build relationships, which makes it easier for kids to report crimes or potential threats.

“Throughout the years, they have also proven to be good role models and mentors for the students they interact with,” Grinnell said.

A portion of the bill signed into law by the Florida Legislature calls for law enforcement active shooter drills. The sheriff’s office and other local law enforcement agencies have engaged in such training in the past, and more drills are scheduled.

“Our security team is always looking for ways to improve campus safety,” Lake schools spokeswoman Sherri Owens said.

Uvalde: A case study in what not to do

Training officers will be taking a look at what has been described as the “abject failure” of law enforcement when a lone gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas on May 24.

“Obviously, not enough training was done in this situation, plain and simple,” said Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, during a hearing on the tragedy.

There was confusion about who was in command, doors that were not checked to see if they were locked, police waiting for equipment they did not need, radios that did not work, errors in school layout diagrams, and officers held back while the gunman killed children and teachers.

A recent Associated Press story reported that an officer saw the gunman with a rifle walk toward Robb Elementary School but did not fire because he was waiting for permission from a supervisor.

“This set out profession back a decade. “That’s what it did,” McCraw said.

‘Anytime there is an incident, especially of this magnitude, we pay attention to the after-action reports to learn what worked and what didn’t work…,” Grinnell said.

“School resource deputies receive the second-highest active shooter training in the agency, next to SWAT,” he said.

Annual training by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement consists of what a single officer should do in case of an active shooter. The officer is not to wait.

Deputies also train in radio communication in stressful situations.

The sheriff’s office works with other law enforcement agencies in training, including communicating with them in “plain English” with no radio jargon.

“One of the most important things a deputy does on campus is work with the schools making sure that doors remain secured. It is each deputy’s duty to understand the layout of their schools’ entrances and exits, and be prepared for a worst-case scenario,” Grinnell said.

“We also train our deputies in Emotional Intelligence Training which is a nationally recognized human diversity training,” Grinnell said.

“The resource deputies also received training in mediation, juvenile behavior and work closely with the State Attorney’s Office and the Department of Juvenile Justice in finding alternatives to arresting juveniles."

So much has changed

So much has changed since 1995. Mass shootings at Columbine in 1999, Sandy Hook in 2012, and in Parkland, in 2018, have made people more aware and more likely to say something when they see something.

There were warning signs with Johnson, but no one was able to fit the pieces together until it was too late. His family life was in chaos, he suddenly didn’t care about school, was adopting a "gangsta" attitude, and he indicated to students that he had a gun and that he wanted to kill Summerall.

Johnson’s mother, Julie, was devastated after the trial.

“Next to my son, the justice system, the school system and I should have all been tried for that crime,” she said.

