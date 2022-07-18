ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Journey of Hope traveled through Wichita Friday

By Stephanie Nutt
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Journey of Hope, a group of bikers making their way across America, traveled through Wichita on Friday.

The riders average 80 miles a day as they are making their way to Washington, D.C.

While on their way, they are raising money and visiting organizations like Wichita’s Rainbow United.

“You’ll stop … and you’ll meet people like this, and it’ll absolutely revamp you,” said Peter Goettler, biking from Jackson, Wyoming. “It’ll give you so much more energy. And then you kind of take these people with you as you grow.”

Related
KWCH.com

Antisemitic flyers appear in more Wichita neighborhoods

Texas ranchers are selling their cattle early due to the drought and heat, and Kansas ranchers fear their livestock will soon be impacted. Extra measures in place to keep animals cool at Sedgwick County Fair. Updated: 4 hours ago. 4H members say while getting a ribbon of the animals is...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita helping residents escape extreme heat

Ellis County Fair work to keep attendees, animals cool and hydrated. The organizers for the Ellis County Fair are taking extra precautions this week to keep themselves and their animals cool and hydrated. Players battle heat in preparation for Kansas Shrine Bowl. Updated: 8 hours ago. Athletes preparing for Saturday’s...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Jewish leader responds to antisemitic flyers left on some doorsteps in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A group expressing antisemitic views online has now spread hateful messages on doorsteps in Wichita communities. There have been reports of the prejudiced flyers in Kansas, Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota. In Wichita, this includes the College Hill neighborhood. “This blames Jews for COVID and for anti-COVID...
WICHITA, KS
Is it better to buy a home or build one in Wichita?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – New homes are being built in Wichita, but with existing homes being in relatively short supply, the average price is around $386,000, is it better to buy or build? “A big thing is is just the people who are doing the physical building of it the lack of people doing the […]
WICHITA, KS
Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
KANSAS STATE
Wichita is so full of rage, it now has a second business designed for smashing stuff

Wichita has so much rage to release, so much steam to burn off that it’s just added a second smash business. Let’s Smash opened Friday at 917 W. Douglas in Delano, taking over a space next door to Ruben’s Mexican Grill that was most recently occupied by the short-lived Cafe XPress. The business, which allows people to unleash pent-up anger by smashing and breaking things, is the second such spot to open in Wichita this year: ICT Rage Room opened in April at 2952 N. Arkansas.
WICHITA, KS
Americans for Prosperity to lower Wichita gas price to $2.38/gallon on Aug 8

On August 8th, the Americans for Prosperity (AFP) Kansas chapter will partner with Wichita’s Jump Start Gas Station to lower gas prices to $2.38/gallon – the national average on Joe Biden’s inauguration day. This grassroots awareness event is part of AFP’s national “The True Cost of Washington” campaign, which highlights how wasteful government spending leads to rising costs for Americans and businesses.
WICHITA, KS
Tuesday in Wichita was the hottest day of the year so far

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It got as hot as 107 degrees on Tuesday in Wichita. That number falls just short of the 2006 record of 109 degrees. However, several records were either broken or tied across KAKEland on Tuesday. Medicine Lodge reached 112 degrees and the record was 109 degrees...
WICHITA, KS
Wichita business helps woman whose A/C went out amid triple-digit temps

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Life is a lot cooler for a Wichita woman thanks to the help of a local business. Eyewitness News spoke with Shelley Monigold on Tuesday after her air conditioner went out. Storm Team 12 issued a Weather Alert due to the high temperatures which reached 107 degrees in Wichita. It was 90 degrees inside Monigold’s house.
WICHITA, KS
10 Questions with ... Carla Ayala

I got my bachelor’s degree in criminal justice but didn’t end up going to law school. I started in 2015 at KKGQ (Q92 The Beat)/Wichita. In 2017, I started in JULY at KDGS. Whoo Whoo! The 17th was my 5th anniversary here. 1. What got you into radio?
WICHITA, KS
Wichita to offer relief to people in need during triple-digit heat

The Wichita area is expecting triple digit temperatures throughout the week, with dangerously hot temperatures on Tuesday. A heat advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The City of Wichita has announced steps to offer relief to people in need during the hot weather. Starting Tuesday,...
WICHITA, KS
Porch pirates target Riverside homes in Wichita

Porch pirates are targeting homes in another Wichita neighborhood, and it's not just packages they're taking. FOX Kansas News reporter Hannah King takes us to Riverside with what homeowners in the area are saying. You can see that story in the video posted above.
WICHITA, KS
Around 100 cats taken from Mulvane hoarding situation, fosters needed

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — On Thursday, July 14, Sedgwick County Animal Control (SCAC) became aware of a potential hoarding situation in Mulvane. Since then, they have taken around 100 cats, an unknown number of dogs, and a pig, from the property. According to Sedgwick County, “They were living in unsanitary conditions that posed a clear […]
MULVANE, KS
Sheriff IDs second victim in rural Kansas double murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a July 4th weekend double murder have identified the second victim as 29-year-old Gerardo Ruvalcaba-Ulloam from California, according to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just after 5 a.m. July 3, sheriff's deputies were sent to a shooting call in the 4400 block of...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
