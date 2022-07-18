International volunteer group holds beach cleanup in Fort Lauderdale

Guns…Brass Knuckles… Slingshot… Chemical Weapons… Online Threats… All Grounds For Expulsion…. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Students in Palm Beach County Public Schools better leave their guns, brass knuckles, slingshots, tear gas guns, dirks, metallic knuckles, chemical weapons, even plastic knives at home. Anyone caught with these items, or several others, will find themselves facing mandatory expulsion from the Palm Beach County School District. Anyone posting a school threat online may also find themselves kicked out of school. The School Board is expected to approve the following language during Wednesday’s regularly scheduled meeting:
