ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

International volunteer group holds beach cleanup in Fort Lauderdale

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than four dozen people from an international volunteer group rolled up their sleeves and got to work cleaning up beaches in Fort Lauderdale. Over 50 young adult workers and university students from the student...

wsvn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
matadornetwork.com

The 7 Best Beach Bars in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Beach was the birthplace of spring break, and despite the city’s efforts to shoo it elsewhere, it still lives on. On any given day, you can saunter into any one of the many Fort Lauderdale beach bars and find yourself next to someone who came on spring break in 1981 and never left. And they’ve got the football-colored skin to prove it.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

I-95 detour issued in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A detour has been issued for drivers who use Interstate 95 in the Fort Lauderdale area. The southbound lanes between Sunrise and Broward boulevards will be closed starting Tuesday at 9 p.m. and continuing through 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. The northbound lanes will remain open. It’s...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Rob’s Bageland and Denny’s Cited for Health Violations in Tamarac

Two Tamarac restaurants were temporarily shut down by state health inspectors this month for a host of violations, records show. Inside the first eatery, Rob’s Bageland, 8217 N. Pine Island Rd., inspectors found small, live flying insects in the kitchen, the food preparation area, and the food storage and bar areas, according to a state inspection report. Around 20 flies or more were spotted in the server area landing on cups and straws used to serve guests, the inspectors said.
TAMARAC, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
University, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Society
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Society
tamaractalk.com

Registration for Free Backpacks and School Supplies Ends July 26

Tamarac low-income residents can get backpacks and school supplies for kids at the Back to School Drive-Thru. Held on Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Tamarac Community Center, the supplies distribution event requires pre-registration and proof of household income (2021 tax return or last three pay stubs); guardianship (birth certificate or court documents), and residency (Photo ID, bill, or lease).
TAMARAC, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Sunbeam Television Corp
sflcn.com

Stone Love Movement and Jamaica 60th Comes to the City of Miramar

[MIRAMAR] – The sound system culture will take centerstage as Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis presents the exciting celebration – Jamaica 60th Pre- Independence Day Fete– on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am at the Miramar Multi-Service Complex located at 6700 Miramar Parkway. Sound...
MIRAMAR, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Schools Set To Adopt New “Zero Tolerance” Policy

Guns…Brass Knuckles… Slingshot… Chemical Weapons… Online Threats… All Grounds For Expulsion…. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Students in Palm Beach County Public Schools better leave their guns, brass knuckles, slingshots, tear gas guns, dirks, metallic knuckles, chemical weapons, even plastic knives at home. Anyone caught with these items, or several others, will find themselves facing mandatory expulsion from the Palm Beach County School District. Anyone posting a school threat online may also find themselves kicked out of school. The School Board is expected to approve the following language during Wednesday’s regularly scheduled meeting:
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
iheart.com

Best Hot Dogs Spots In South Florida

It's national hot dog day and the foodie in me could not pass on the idea of looking for the best hot dog spots in Broward and Miami. So, let's just dig right in!. Let's start with Hot Diggity Dogs & More in Fort Lauderdale. You'll get some good ol’ fashioned hot dogs the have been a hit in this town since the 80s. The menu ranges from a beef option and a classic Chicago-style version to a chili dog and N.Y. study with mustard, sauerkraut, and spicy red cooked onions. Whatever you choose, it'll be worth the calories.
MIAMI, FL
miamilaker.com

Beverly Hills Cafe closes after 43 years in Miami Lakes

For a healthy lunch, or after a long day at work when in need of reliably good, fresh food from a friendly place that was close to home, Miami Lakers would turn to Beverly Hills Café. But after more than four decades in town, the institution -- famous for...
MIAMI LAKES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy