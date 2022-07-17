ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Video: Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski get into it under caution

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Austin Dillon and Brad Keselowski got into it during Stage 2 of Sunday’s Cup Series race at New Hampshire. The race was under caution on lap 164 out of 301....

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To The Kyle Busch Wife Photo

Samantha Busch, the wife of longtime NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, shared a great throwback photo on Twitter on Sunday. NASCAR's Cup Series was in New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon. In honor of the race, Samantha Busch shared a cool throwback photo of their family. "A classic," she wrote. Samantha Busch's...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Photos Of Danica Patrick At The Beach Go Viral

Danica Patrick is retired from racing, but the former NASCAR and IndyCar driver is staying close to the sport, working for broadcasts throughout the season. The business woman is still managing to get some rest and relaxation, though. Patrick took some time for herself at the beach earlier this month.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Big Finish

The 2022 Cup Series season has been a frustrating one for Bubba Wallace, mostly due to pit crew issues, but Sunday was promising. The 23XI Racing driver had a top-three finish at the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Wallace took to social media following his P3 finish. NASCAR fans were impressed.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Hampshire State
FanSided

NASCAR: Christopher Bell didn’t clinch a playoff spot

Despite winning Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Christopher Bell hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell earned the second victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career on Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, taking the checkered flag to win the Ambetter 301.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Joe Gibbs makes admission about Kyle Busch sponsorship

It is well known around NASCAR that Joe Gibbs Racing has not been able to resign Kyle Busch yet because they can’t find a new sponsor. Mars, who sponsors Busch’s No. 18 car, is leaving soon and the coach admits he hasn’t been able to find a new sponsor as quickly as he thought he would.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Has 5-Word Message Before Sunday's Race

Bubba Wallace is eager to visit the winner's circle. The 23XI Racing driver is seeking his first victory of the season. While he started 2022 with a second-place showing at the Daytona 500, he's since yet to place higher than No. 10. Wallace will look to reverse those trends Sunday...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Brad Keselowski
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Celebrating Hailie Deegan On Monday

It's officially Hailie Deegan's birthday today (Jul. 18). Deegan is now 21 years old (she can now legally purchase alcohol in the United States). NASCAR fans were quick to wish her a happy birthday on social media. Deegan is currently part of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. She finished...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Humbled: NASCAR World Reacts

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been around the NASCAR world for pretty much his entire life. While the legendary NASCAR driver has retired from full-time racing, he remains close to the sport through several different areas of racing. This week, Dale Jr. opened up about what it's like on the ownership...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar On Nbc#Nbc
Sportsnaut

David Feherty leaves NBC for LIV Golf broadcasts

David Feherty has left the NBC broadcast team to become an LIV Golf analyst, the New York Post reported Monday. Feherty, 63, will participate in eight to 10 tournaments per year with the PGA Tour’s rival series, per the report. The Northern Ireland native was part of NBC’s broadcast...
ENTERTAINMENT
Axios Charlotte

NASCAR driver’s equestrian estate listed for record-setting $16M

This luxurious Mooresville home with equestrian facilities could be yours for $15,995,000. Why it matters: If the property gets anywhere near asking price, it’ll be the most expensive home sale on record for the greater Charlotte area. It’s nearly double the asking price of Grand Lac Chateau, 2020’s most expensive listing at $8 million. The […] The post NASCAR driver’s equestrian estate listed for record-setting $16M appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
MOORESVILLE, NC
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Heartbreaking Death News

The autoracing world is mourning the death of a longtime driver on Sunday. Bobby East, a former NASCAR driver and USAC champion, was killed during an altercation at a gas station, according to multiple reports. The 37-year-old former NASCAR driver was reportedly stabbed to death at a gas station in...
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bubba Wallace In Chicago For Press Conference: NASCAR Fans React

Later this Tuesday, NASCAR will hold a news conference in Chicago. NASCAR executive Ben Kennedy, driver Bubba Wallace and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will all be in attendance for it. NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass revealed his thoughts on why Wallace is in Chicago for this important announcement. "A reason to...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NASCAR Is Set To Make Big Announcement This Afternoon

NASCAR is reportedly set to make a big street race announcement this afternoon. There will be a press conference in downtown Chicago later on Tuesday afternoon. "The NASCAR news conference set for today scheduled to start at 3:30p ET / 2:30p CT and will take place in downtown Chicago. NASCAR exec Ben Kennedy, driver Bubba Wallace, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be among the speakers. Expected street race announcement," Bob Pockrass tweeted.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
18K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy