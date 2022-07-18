ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Hyde Park mother tosses baby from window to escape house fire

By Clara McCourt
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The mother dropped her baby from the second-floor window to her downstairs neighbor: an off-duty firefighter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBwDy_0gj5B5kv00
The fire started in the rear of the building, then spread to the first and second floors before traveling to the roof. Boston Fire Department

A baby was dropped from a second-floor window to a firefighter below after a fire broke out in a Hyde Park multi-family home Sunday morning.

The baby’s mother dropped the child from the second floor of a house at 22 Norton St. before jumping to safety. Both the mother and father were transported to the hospital with emergency medical services, Boston Fire spokesman Brian Alkins told WCVB.

“The baby is okay and was taken by another relative,” Alkins said.

The firefighter who caught the baby was off-duty and lives in the front apartment of the building, the department reports. With his help, all seven residents were safely evacuated from the flames. Boston Firefighters Union President Sam Dillon told 7News Boston that the situation could have escalated further if not for the firefighter who lived there.

“These are situations that we respond to – we don’t expect to find them in our own home, but when confronted with that, he did what Boston firefighters are trained to do,” Dillon said. “We’re a family as a profession, so we’re proud of him for what he did here this morning, and most importantly, we’re thankful that he and his family are ok.”

The two-alarm fire was reported at approximately 7:10 a.m. It started in the rear of the building, then spread to the first and second floors before traveling to the roof. Damage is estimated to be around $500,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but under investigation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

GoFundMe started for off-duty firefighter who caught baby as his Hyde Park home burned

"Danny rushed around the duplex to help their neighbors out of the fire." A fire in a multi-family Hyde Park house Sunday morning, in which a mother dropped her baby from the upstairs window to her firefighter neighbor, not only destroyed her home but his home downstairs as well. Danny Loring lived in the bottom unit of the duplex with his wife Rachel and son Rory, and the fire that began in the Centeno/Esteban unit wrecked both families’ homes.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Woman hospitalized after shooting on Blue Hill Avenue

Police said the woman suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Boston police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting late Tuesday night. Officers responded around 11:20 p.m. to the report of the shooting at 460 Blue Hill Ave. At the scene, they found an adult woman with injuries that were not life-threatening. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Driver Smashes Through Side of Dorchester CVS Monday Night

On Monday at approximately 10:00 PM, Boston Police Officers from District C-11, Boston Fire and Boston EMS responded to a CVS at 703 Gallivan Blvd. The Police arrived to see a car crashed into the side of the CVS building. The drivers seems to have driven forward instead of in reverse. The driver damaged the brick and the windows of the CVS and the front bumper of their vehicle.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyde Park, MA
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
nbcboston.com

Woman Shot in the Leg on Blue Hill Avenue

A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg near Grove Hall Mecca Mall on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston, according to authorities. Boston EMS confirmed that they took the woman to an area hospital shortly after midnight Wednesday. Boston police said the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest made in Wilmington hit-and-run investigation

WILMINGTON, Mass. — A Billerica woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Wilmington Wednesday morning. Police identified the suspect as 52-year-old Karen Haught. She has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing injury. A heavily damaged car was towed from her home Wednesday...
WILMINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Norton St#Wcvb#Boston Firefighters Union#Front
Boston

GoFundMe started for family rescued from Hyde Park house fire

"They lost all of their clothes, furniture, belongings, and donations for charity." After a house fire broke out in a multi-family Hyde Park home Sunday morning, Luzmar Centeno had to drop her one-year-old daughter from the second floor window of the house into the arms of a firefighter before she and her husband jumped themselves.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Missing Hopedale man found pinned under vehicle in Milford woods

MILFORD, Mass. — A Hopedale, Massachusetts, man is recovering after being pinned under his vehicle in the woods of Milford on Sunday, police said. Hopedale police contacted Milford police for help locating a man who had not returned home on Saturday. His cell phone was pinged in the area of the quarries in Milford around Walden Woods near Interstate 495.
MILFORD, MA
universalhub.com

Trapped by fire in Readville, mom tosses baby from second-floor window to her downstairs neighbor - an off-duty firefighter

The Boston Fire Department reports two residents were injured by a two-alarm fire at 22 Norton St. in Hyde Park that was called in shortly before 7:10 a.m. The department reports that one resident on the second floor tossed her baby to her downstairs neighbor, an off-duty firefighter, who made the catch. She then jumped herself to safety. Both mom and dad suffered injuries but are expected to be OK.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify man who died after being pulled from Saugus lake

SAUGUS, Mass. — Authorities have identified a man who died after being pulled from a lake in Breakheart Reservation in Saugus over the weekend. Emergency crews responding to a report of a man struggling to swim in Silver Lake around 5 p.m. Sunday pulled 21-year-old Maynor Salas Lopez, of Lynn, out of the water and began performing CPR, according to Massachusetts State Police.
SAUGUS, MA
Boston

Wilmington hit-and-run seriously injures pedestrian

A 64-year-old Wilmington woman was struck around 7:10 a.m. while walking on the sidewalk with a friend and a dog. The Wilmington Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday morning. A 64-year-old Wilmington woman was struck around 7:10 a.m....
WILMINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Lynn man pulled from Saugus lake has died

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man pulled from a Saugus lake at the Breakheart Reservation Sunday has died. The man has been identified as Maynor Salas Lopez of Lynn, according to the State Police. A preliminary investigation suggests that Lopez, who was at Breakheart with his family, entered Silver...
SAUGUS, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man threatened MBTA bus operator for ‘driving to slow,’ challenged toughness of officers

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A man was arrested after police say he threatened an MBTA bus operator before he challenged the toughness of officers during a subsequent confrontation. Officers responding to a report bus driver being threatened by a passenger in the area of Highland Avenue and Benton Street in Somerville on Friday learned 22-year-old Wakell Steele had demanded his money back, accusing the victim of “driving to slowly.”
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy