Historic Queen Anne and Eastlake house was home of Wossman High School namesake in Monroe

A historic Queen Anne and Eastlake cottage-style house south of downtown Monroe served as the home of a prominent educator in the Monroe City School System.

The Wossman House, located at 1205 St. John St., was once the home of schoolteacher and administrator Julia Wossman.

Wossman began teaching in the Monroe City School System in 1898 and was principal of Barkdull Faulk Elementary from 1921 until her retirement in 1949. She was active in numerous local organizations, such as the Red Cross, Monroe Recreation Board, Business Professional Women's Club, the Ouachita Tuberculosis and Public Health Association, and the Ouachita Parish Detention Center.

The house was originally built in 1930 at 313 Wood St., one mile north of its present location, toward downtown Monroe. It is shown at this site on a 1932 Sanborn map, according to the National Register of Historic Places, but by 1950 the house was moved to its present location at 1205 St. John St.

The main block of the Wossman House is a gable end with a roof ridge parallel to the street. Projecting toward the street, at one end, is a gable cutaway bay, and projecting from this, is another gable. An Eastlake porch begins at this gable, turns the corner, and spans the remainder of the façade in an overall L shape. Both forward-facing gables are sheathed in fish-scale shingles.

The edge of the cutaway bay is ornamented at the eave with openwork brackets. The fairly elaborate Eastlake porch has a strong visual presence, featuring abacus-like turned columns, openwork sunburst brackets with ball drops, a spindle screen and a balustrade.

The exterior is sheathed in narrow-gauge clapboards. Most of the windows in the home are four-over-four. The original Eastlake entrance door features various turned and incised members.

The floor plan of what is known to be the original portion of the house consists of a hall with one room on the south side and two rooms on the north. Details are true to the period during which the home was built – heavily molded doors and windows surrounded with bull's eye corner blocks and doors with four raised panels.

Some of the doors inside the home have movable transoms and the hallway features a wainscot of medium-gauge beaded boards placed vertically. The one surviving mantel has pilasters, a plain wide entablature, and a bracket finishing off each side that begins at the shelf and extends to the floor.

Wossman died on Feb. 24, 1963, and is buried in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe. Wossman High School was named in her honor in 1965, and a library at First Methodist Church, where she was a member, also bears her name.

